Buchanan deliver coats, shoes

Debra Buchanan, the Henry County supervisor for the Horsepasture District, is very busy at this time of year collecting and distributing coats and shoes for needy children in the area through two separate programs.

Her Coat Drive For Kids is in its 24th year, and the Shoes For The Soul outreach program is completing its 20th year.

Coat Drive For Kids is a partnership among One Hour Martinizing, local churches, Matthew Wade Foundation, Kings Grant, Walmart and individuals. Hundreds of coats were collected to be distributed to children in need.

Shoes For The Soul, which provides tennis shoes to kids in need, is a collaboration among Henry County Public Schools, Walmart, Hillcrest Baptist Church, Fieldale Baptist Church, Mount Olive East Christian Church, Fieldale United Methodist Church, Fort Trial Christian Church, Christ Temple Church, Jerusalem Christian Church and Grace Baptist Church.