Debra Parsons Buchanan has announced that she will be seeking the Horsepasture District seat on the Henry County Board of Supervisors for the eighth time.

A press release from Buchanan states that she had filed the necessary paperwork to be on the ballot this November.

"It is a great honor and privilege to serve and I have tried to do the best job possible in representing the Horsepasture District," Buchanan states in the release. "I have always believed in listening and involving our citizens in moving our community forward. I have held regular Horsepasture District Community meetings for the last 28 years, updating our citizens on what's going on in our district as well as in Henry County."

Buchanan says she has a track record of listening to the concerns of her constituents and finding workable solutions for the issues impacting residents.

"I challenged the status quo on reversion and helped lead the effort to provide relevant information on the negative economic impact to our county citizens," Buchanan says in the release.

Buchanan has served as chair of the Fieldale Housing Rehabilitation Board and the Smith River Small Town Collaboration Board and has been an advocate for the Fieldale Recreation Center.

Last year, Henry County received $1.5 million in grant funding for renovations to the Center and nearly $1 million to construct a pump station and sewer line in the Carver Road community.

"I continue to support necessary infrastructure improvements. They are critical to create jobs and grow our economy," Buchanan says in the release. "In order for the Horsepasture District to grow, we must meet the needs of potential businesses and provide public water and sewer service up the Route 58 West corridor."

With a $6.2 million grant to the Henry County Public Service Authority, Buchanan states, all the water lines in Fieldale will be replaced.

In her district, Buchanan says, she supports the Blue Ridge Airport Expansion, the Spencer-Penn Centre and the development of the Mayo River State Park.

In the past year, Buchanan says, she supported the bridge memorials for fallen police officers, a $33 million broadband grant, the purchase of a 117-acre tract adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex for the future Riverview Park, salary increases for school staff and County employees, additional salary raises for the Sheriff's Department, additional funding for public safety and upgrades to Jordan Creek Park.

Buchanan also notes the growth of the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre, including the recent $22.2 million received from the commonwealth to grade a lot that will become the only site in Virginia over 100 acres with rail access and all utilities in place.

As well as on the county-wide basis, her efforts also have gone to individuals in need.

"In 1996 I started the 'Coat Drive for Kids' in the Horsepasture District which has now expanded throughout Henry County. Since its inception, over 10,000 coats have been collected and distributed," Buchanan states in the release. "In 2000, I started 'Shoes for the Soul' in the Horsepasture District. Partnering with local churches, we reach out to provide new tennis shoes for children in need."

Buchanan has been a member of the Horsepasture Ruritan Club for 28 years and currently serves on the Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Workforce Investment Board.

"The next four years will be a pivotal period for Henry County," Buchanan states in the release. "We have navigated the challenges of the pandemic using available resources and leveraging outside funds, all while keeping in mind the economic impact it will have on the people we represent. The good news is that more people are working now in Henry County than any time since 2003."

Buchanan said although she is proud of her accomplishments, there i still more to do.

"My heart is in this community and I am working every day to help make Horsepasture a better place to live and work," says Buchanan in the release. "This is my unwavering commitment to the citizens I represent."