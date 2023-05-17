The Patrick & Henry Community College (PHCC) Board OK’d the FY23-24 local funds budget and approved Motorsports as its own program at the college’s May meeting.

Total revenue to the locality fund budget totals $92,449 including contributions from Henry County of $62,414, from Martinsville of $19,835 and from Patrick County of $10,000. Expenses to the locality fund total $69,500 and cover the cost of physical plant repair and maintenance, contingency expenses, bank charges and plants and improvements construction.

This leaves a net income of $22,949 to the locality fund budget. PHCC Financial & Administrative Services Vice President Jack Hanbury said that a request for increased funding from Martinsville and Patrick County has not been answered as of the May meeting and is not factored into the budget.

The auxiliary fund budget is $61,500. Contributions from the college bookstore provide $30,000; vending, $10,000; auxiliary fees, $21,000; and miscellaneous, $500. Expenses to the auxiliary fund total $51,000 to cover president’s office and community relations, administration local expenses, local board expenses, contingency and a transfer of $35,000 to the student activities fund.

The net income of the auxiliary fund is $10,500.

The student activities budget revenue comes to a total of $240,000. This is from $115,000 in student activity fees, $88,000 from the Foundation, $35,000 from auxiliary funds and $2,000 in club receipts. Total expenses are $240,000 for student activities and cultural events, leaving the net income at $0.

The parking funds budget totals $50,000, all from student parking fees. Total expenses are $25,000 for site improvements and parking, leaving the net income of the parking funds budget at $25,000.

This brings the total local funds revenue budget to $443,949 and total expenses to those funds to $385,500. The total net income to the locality funds budget is $58,449.

The board unanimously approved the FY23-24 local fund budget.

The board also approved the transfer of the Associate of Applied Science: Motorsports Technology Program. It began as a technical studies program over 10 years ago. That is where the college tests if a program will be successful and hold interest to students or not.

PHCC Academic & Student Success Services Vice President Chris Wikstrom said that after years of consistent enrollment and the completion rates, the program is ready to be on its own. Nothing will change with staff, program outcomes or facilities – it will just be its own program.

The only difference will be that students will receive a degree in motorsports where before they received a degree in technical studies/motorsports, PHCC President Greg Hodges said.

The presidential evaluation letter from PHCC Board Chair Robert Haley was approved unanimously at the board meeting to be sent in to the chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, and Hodges will go in for his evaluation in June.

Hodges introduced new employees to the board. They were: Director of Public Relations and Marketing Monica Hatchett, Nursing and Health Sciences Assistant Tracy Mosley, G3 Advising Specialist Amber Shelton and Magna Vista Career Coach Jentonia Wilson.

PHCC also completed its academic school year over the weekend with 488 students graduating who earned 586 credentials, not including embedded certifications or workforce short term credentials. Two hundred and seven students walked on Saturday at graduation.