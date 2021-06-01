Bulletin building on Broad Street up for sale, but newspaper operations continue uninterrupted

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building, located at 204 Broad Street, was built in 1948, and the equipment inside was sold to BH Media Group Holdings Inc. in 2015 for $804,200. The assessed value in 2018 was $471,400, but the most recent assessment in 2020 shows the property valued at $549,600, according to the Martinsville-Henry County geographic information system.

"That building is in a good location," Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. "There is a four-lane road in front of it, loading dock space, it could be adapted for a variety of uses, from light industrial to light commercial."

Among the possibilities he mentioned is a microbrewery.

"Interestingly, we've seen an uptick in inquiries about buildings in the last six months, and craft breweries have been mentioned," Towarnicki said. "There is plenty of parking space in the back ... there is definitely potential for reuse that would add employment to the community."

BH Media and Lee have sold or are in the process of selling several of newspaper buildings that are much larger than necessary, including those in Roanoke, Greensboro, N.C., and now Rocky Mount. That's part of a national trend as newspapers of all sizes have consolidated outsized facilities and implemented decentralized processes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.