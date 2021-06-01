Bulletin building on Broad Street up for sale, but newspaper operations continue uninterrupted

The building on Broad Street in Martinsville, where the Martinsville Bulletin's offices have been located for decades, is going on the market.
But that won't change the newspaper's presence in the community or how it does business.
"The Martinsville Bulletin has been a part of the community for 132 years and will continue to do so,” General Manager Wendi Craig said. "With the printing of the paper being done in Lynchburg, we just don't need the amount of space the Martinsville Bulletin building has.”
The building is more than 50,000 square feet, enough space for 250 average-sized offices and includes 10 acres of land that border Broad, East Market and College streets.
Printing press and circulation operations had required much of the space, but BH Media Group, which bought the newspaper in 2015, consolidated its printing and other functions on a regional basis.
“We’ve actually had more space than we needed after moving the printing to Lynchburg six years ago and are looking for accommodations that are more efficient, suitable for modern technology and fit the size of our organization,” Martinsville Bulletin Publisher Kelly Mirt said.
BH Media Group, a Berkshire Hathaway company, sold the Bulletin -- along with more than 75 daily or weekly print publications -- to Iowa-based Lee Enterprises in March 2020 but still retained ownership of the real estate.
The building, located at 204 Broad Street, was built in 1948, and the equipment inside was sold to BH Media Group Holdings Inc. in 2015 for $804,200. The assessed value in 2018 was $471,400, but the most recent assessment in 2020 shows the property valued at $549,600, according to the Martinsville-Henry County geographic information system.
"That building is in a good location," Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki said. "There is a four-lane road in front of it, loading dock space, it could be adapted for a variety of uses, from light industrial to light commercial."
Among the possibilities he mentioned is a microbrewery.
"Interestingly, we've seen an uptick in inquiries about buildings in the last six months, and craft breweries have been mentioned," Towarnicki said. "There is plenty of parking space in the back ... there is definitely potential for reuse that would add employment to the community."
BH Media and Lee have sold or are in the process of selling several of newspaper buildings that are much larger than necessary, including those in Roanoke, Greensboro, N.C., and now Rocky Mount. That's part of a national trend as newspapers of all sizes have consolidated outsized facilities and implemented decentralized processes because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BH Media Group is also selling the building that houses the offices for the Franklin News-Post at 310 South Main Street in Rocky Mount.
The most recent property assessment for that building located near the town center is $266,400. It was purchased in 2015 for $272,500, according to the geographic information system in Franklin County.
“We look forward to finding a more modern space to continue to service the Martinsville and Henry County community,” Craig said.
Although the location of the new headquarters hasn't been determined, operations will continue uninterrupted during the transition.
Said Mirt: “We’re committed to Martinsville and Henry County, and the sale of the building will not change how we cover our community."
