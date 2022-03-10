Business Brief

ValleyStar appointments

ValleyStar Credit Union announces Mendy Shaffer as its interim chief financial officer, Robert Sparrow as its chief risk officer and Justin Barnes as its chief lending officer.

Shaffer’s role is to identify and secure investment and financing opportunities. She came to ValleyStar in 2018 as the vice president of accounting. In her new role, Shaffer identify and secure investment and financing opportunities.

She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Averett University and a master's degree in business administration from Radford University. She obtained American Bankers Association, Stonier Graduate School of Banking, Banking Leadership designation through The Wharton School and attended the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Financial Management School and Southeast Region Credit Union School of Management.

“Her skill set will advance sustainable and scalable strategies in financial technology and capital growth for ValleyStar,” stated Mike Warrell, CEO of ValleyStar Credit Union, in a press release.

Sparrow’s role is to assess and mitigate risk. He joined ValleyStar in 2013 to lead compliance for the credit union and manage human resources.

He has a bachelor's degree in business management and accounting from Hampton University. His licenses and certifications include Bank Secrecy Act Compliance Specialist and Credit Union Enterprise Risk Management Expert.

“Robert has played an integral role in assessing risk and optimizing decisions to ensure our team and our members are at the center of all we do at ValleyStar,'' said Warrell.

Barnes' new role has him working to diversify the ValleyStar lending portfolio. He started at ValleyStar in 2018. In his past role as VP of commercial lending, he grew the team to more than $160 million, adding multiple lenders in five new markets.

He attended Virginia Western Community College and is a 2009 graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association School of Bank Management at the University of Virginia. Barnes began his career in financial services in 1999.

“Under Justin’s leadership, ValleyStar’s commercial lending team saw tremendous growth,'' said Warrell.

In 2020, ValleyStar expanded its lending services into Augusta County, where the commercial team contributed to almost a dozen new housing developments. The team earned a CUNA National Excellence in Lending Award for ValleyStar’s efforts in building a responsive and contactless program as an alternative to the national Paycheck Protection Program.