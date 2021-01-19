BUSINESS BRIEFS: Patrick County presents 3 tourism awards; Martinsville RN wins state honor;

The Patrick County Tourism Advisory Council typically presents an annual Tourism Achievement Award. But for pandemic-stricken 2020, the council decided there was a need to expand the award to efforts during difficult times.
The board voted in December to present an award to a tourism-related business, a tourism partner and a community support partner. The board accepted nominations for organizations that it said "have shown resilience and community support during the COVID-19 pandemic."
“The Patrick County community was heavily affected by Covid-19. The council suggested three awards this year to honor the strength of our county” Director of Tourism and Marketing Sandra Belcher said in a release announcing the award winners.
Those organizations honored were:
- The award for Tourism Related Business is presented to Mattie B’s for its dedication to the promotion and enhancement of the tourism industry in Patrick County and for its dedicated service to the community.
- The award for Tourism Partner is presented to the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce for its dedication to the promotion and enhancement of the tourism industry in Patrick County and their unwavering support of local businesses and through community service.
- The award for Community Support is presented to Patrick County Family Practice & Urgent Care for its dedication to the promotion and enhancement of the tourism industry and its dedication to the citizens during the pandemic.
Martinsville RN honored in state
Johnathan B. Phillips of Martinsville has been presented a 2020 Year of the Nurse Award from the Virginia Nurses Foundation for is contributions to his profession.
Phillips was one of 20 registered nurses from more than 70 nominations honored at the organization's gala last month in Richmond for their efforts to enhance the image of professional nursing and rising to the unprecedented challenges facing the profession with compassion and respect during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more than 95,000 RNs in Virginia.
Phillips, who has been an RN for 29 years, is employed by Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. He also worked at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Radford University.
“Nurses know the value of families, both in patient care and our own lives," Phillips said in a release announcing the award. "I accept this award in recognition of the family members of all healthcare workers. They are exposed to whatever we bring home. They support our tears and laughter. They understand when we miss events and milestones. We simply answered a calling, but they assumed a very important role.”
He has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University, a master’s degree in nursing from Old Dominion University and a master’s degree in education from Radford University. He lives in Martinsville with his wife, Kim, and children, John Ainsley and Claudia Grace.
He serves as secretary of the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society's board of directors and is a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He also is a past president of the Martinsville Jaycees and the Patrick Henry Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization and has served various other organizations.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.