BUSINESS BRIEFS: Patrick County presents 3 tourism awards; Martinsville RN wins state honor;

Martinsville RN honored in state

Johnathan B. Phillips of Martinsville has been presented a 2020 Year of the Nurse Award from the Virginia Nurses Foundation for is contributions to his profession.

Phillips was one of 20 registered nurses from more than 70 nominations honored at the organization's gala last month in Richmond for their efforts to enhance the image of professional nursing and rising to the unprecedented challenges facing the profession with compassion and respect during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are more than 95,000 RNs in Virginia.

Phillips, who has been an RN for 29 years, is employed by Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in the Intensive Care Unit. He also worked at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Radford University.

“Nurses know the value of families, both in patient care and our own lives," Phillips said in a release announcing the award. "I accept this award in recognition of the family members of all healthcare workers. They are exposed to whatever we bring home. They support our tears and laughter. They understand when we miss events and milestones. We simply answered a calling, but they assumed a very important role.”