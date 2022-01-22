Business briefs

Wray in new role

Sarah Wray has been appointed as the community engagement, partnerships, and programs manager at the Reynolds Homestead.

In this role, she will continue to supervise staff working in the school systems, with an additional focus on building coalitions and partnerships by gathering community leaders to work collaboratively to address community needs. She will also continue to coordinate and facilitate AIR Institute programs and Branching Out, the Reynolds Homestead’s experiential education program. Wray will also continue to coordinate special events, including the annual Bushels and Barrels: Local Food, Wine and Beer festival.

Wray is a Critz native and a graduate of James Madison University. In 2013, after working several years in Savannah, she joined the Reynolds Homestead staff in the part-time role of assistant program coordinator, working with public schools to provide resources, training workshops and field trip opportunities. In 2016, her role was expanded to full time as she also became a regional outreach coordinator for Virginia Tech’s College Access Collaborative. To complement her work, Wray is currently pursuing a master’s degree in urban and regional planning at Virginia Tech.

“I am pleased that Sarah has accepted this critical leadership role at the Reynolds Homestead. During her years here, she has played a tremendous role in engaging community partners and expanding educational and cultural programs and outreach in the communities we serve,” Director Julie Walters Steele said. “I foresee a bright future ahead for both Sarah and the Reynolds Homestead.”

Nicks joins Sovah staff

Carl Nicks, MD has joined the medical staff at Sovah Health, offering orthopedic services. He will see patients at Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine – Martinsville.

Nicks received his Doctor of Medicine from The University of North Carolina School of Medicine in Chapel Hill and completed his residency and fellowship at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. As an orthopedic surgeon, he specializes in total joint replacement, reconstructive surgery, sports medicine, knee, shoulder, and hip surgery, arthritis, arthroscopic surgery and general orthopedics.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Nicks to our team of established providers at Sovah Health,” said Spencer Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Sovah Health - Martinsville, in a press release. “His orthopedic background and expertise will be very beneficial to our patients and help us meet the healthcare needs of our region.”

Nicks is accepting new patients, and appointments may be made by calling 276-638-2354. The practice is located at 1100 E Church St. in Martinsville.

Diversity workshop

Piedmont Community Services will offer a free Zoom event, "Diversity in the Workplace in 2022," from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

The host is Diversity Engagement Specialist Karith Foster, who will use "Iversity," which a press release describes as "a new way to think - a new way to analyze best practices and conceptualize innovative solutions to effectively address issues and conduct dialogue around diversity, equity and inclusion."

To register, contact CPR Business Coordinator Laura Buchanan at 276-634-3600 ext. 3625 or lbuchanan@piedmontcsb.org.

Point-in-Time-Count

Each year during the last 10 days of January a national count is conducted to gain an understanding of the number of homeless individuals in every community. Locally, that count will be conducted on Wednesday.

The count provides a snapshot of who is homeless on a given night. That information is used locally to plan the homeless assistance system, to tailor programs to meet existing needs and to raise public awareness of homelessness.

The local count will be conducted by volunteers through the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition.

Volunteers will scout areas where homeless people have been reported to gather, and also engage the help of local agencies and organizations, businesses, and faith communities to complete anonymous surveys.

Anyone who knows of homeless individuals in the area or who would like to volunteer or donate supplies to be given to the homeless Wednesday night is asked to email the WPBHC at www.westpiedmontcontinuum.com/contact.

"Healthier You"

The Blue Ridge Regional Library is conducting a "Commit to a Healthier You in 2022" through Monday.

Enter for a chance to win a Fitbit Inspire 2 health and fitness tracker with a free one-year premium trial. Entry slips are available at the checkout counter of each library branch.

The library has health-related materials available for checkout, including cookbooks, fitness DVDs and exercise books, plus, patrons can stream a free workout from Hoopla.