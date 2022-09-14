Business, roads, and road signs

Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Watkins honored 46 local businesses with symbolic golden keys for success Tuesday morning and then that evening she explained it all and more to City Council.

"To date we've had a total of 283 graduates, 240 new jobs and over $4.6 million in growth," Watkins said. "Our program still maintains an 86% success rate compared to the SBA's (Small Business Administration) 50% rate."

Referring to the Chamber's Start-Up program, Watkins said once a business graduates, the local Chamber follows it, tracks its progress and continues to mentor its principals.

"This spring we awarded 13 businesses over $27,000 in cash," said Watkins.

Despite the pandemic, Watkins said, 48 local businesses have opened, expanded, moved or purchased a business that would have closed: 32 this year, nine in 2021 and seven in 2020.

"We will have Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and we're still accepting vendors, but don't wait until the last minute because we're almost full," said Watkins.

This season, which is still in progress, the Farmers Market has distributed close to $8,500 in SNAP or EBT benefits, she reported.

"Anyone that receives food assistance, we can swipe the card and match dollar for dollar for fresh produce," Watkins said. "This year we've had 34 vendors participate compared to 22 last year. The traffic has been great."

Southern Connector

Council voted unanimously to approve a $10,000 contribution toward the shared cost of a $60,000 lobbying effort to secure funding for a $750 million road project near the Virginia-North Carolina line.

"You remember talk about I-73," said City Manager Leon Towarnicki. "At one time we had a lobbyist and at one time Council approved a tax increase that would be applied to a fund, but that effort kind of fizzled. Still, there is a lot of conversation regarding the Virginia-North Carolina line. The road is curvy with lots of ups and downs, and as a result we need to at least improve that area."

The new route would mostly follow U.S. 220 on the west side and would benefit the city by alleviating traffic.

Said Towarnicki: "This will be an effort to generate funding for that project."

Truck route

City officials say by the end of October new signs alerting truck drivers to a recommended truck route will be installed directing tractor-trailers away from Church Street and Starling Avenue through the city.

At a council meeting in June, Michael Sanguedolce, a Starling Avenue resident, told council members that the big rigs were a danger to the public and an "extreme hazard for pedestrians."

At the request of Council, Towarnicki took the matter up with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Sanguedlolce, in subsequent meetings, told Council he was pursuing the matter with VDOT as well.

At Tuesday night's meeting Towarnicki said VDOT had approved the city installing signs directing trucks traveling west on U.S 58 through town to turn north onto Fairy Street, west onto Commonwealth Boulevard, then south on Memorial Boulevard before rejoining U.S. 58, south of the city limits.

Trucks traveling east on U.S. 58 will be directed to the same recommended route going the opposite way.

"The city will make all the signs and will install both in the city and the county," Mayor Kathy Lawson wrote by email on Wednesday. "VDOT approved the city taking the lead."

The route is intended for tractor-trailers and other heavy vehicles and although it won't be against the law to ignore the recommended route, the police could stop someone who regularly disregards the signs and give them a warning, Lawson wrote.

"This is obviously intended for tractor trailer combinations that might experience difficulty in navigating sharp turns and narrow lanes, such as what's found on Startling," Towarnicki wrote in an email. "The DMV definition of a commercial vehicle is anything with a gross vehicle weight rating of over 26,001 pounds."

Constitution Week

Council Member Chad Martin read a proclamation acknowledging the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week.

Sept. 17 marks the 235th anniversary of the drafting of the Constitution of the United States by the Constitutional Convention.

Martinsville Middle School teacher Beverly Woody had students from her sixth-grade history class to accept the proclamation. Caleb Valentine, Abigail Campbell and Olivia Campbell gave brief readings related to the Constitution.

In other matters, Council:

Adopted a resolution approving an updated City of Martinsville Emergency Operations Plan essentially unchanged from the previous year.

Appointed Mandy Gordon to the Arts and Cultural Committee, Steve Draper to the Patrick and Henry Community College Board, Conrad Young to the Planning Commission and Michael Sanguedolce to the Transportation and Safety Commission.