The Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Henry County got the biggest slice of the $6.51 million in funding carved up among 21 public airports in Virginia.

The Virginia Aviation Board last week awarded funds to 31 projects and four of them went to the airport in Spencer.

Nearly one-third of the entire funding allotment went to Henry County, with the largest project receiving $1.2 million for the first phase of a road relocation due to a planned runway extension.

Other projects awarded to Blue Ridge this quarter: $667,772 for site preparation for a new box hangar; an additional $108,208 toward the construction of an apron expansion and the relocation of part of Virginia 698; and $22,222 toward design costs of the runway extension.

Airport box hangers hold multiple aircraft. Aircraft tempoarily park on the apron of the airport, often called the tarmac, for loading, unloading and refueling.

“The VAB met on May 25 to review requests for state funding of various airport projects across the Commonwealth,” said Jason Davis, airport managing director. “Blue Ridge Regional Airport made four requests totaling $1,998,202 and all four requests were approved for funding by the Board.”

Davis said the new box hangar is needed to accommodate the demand for new hangar space at the airport and although the apron expansion and Virginia 698 realignment is complete, the money granted this quarter is the state match for federal grant funding previously awarded.

This will “address standards and have the airfield meet all FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] standards at the completion of the runway extension project,” Davis said. “The $1.2 million provides a contingency using state aviation funds to move forward with the construction of the runway and relocation of the road and this state funding will be adjusted depending on FAA funding that is expected to be finalized later this month.”

In February, the Henry County Board of Supervisors authorized the Airport Authority to apply for funding through the Airport Access Program from the Commonwealth Transportation Board on behalf of Henry County.

“We’ve been planning for a 1,000 foot runway extension since 2019 and we’re approaching final approval,” said Paul Brown with Eden Associates to the Board at a meeting in February. “It requires removal of 2,000 feet of roadway.

Brown said the authority had already designed the relocation of three-quarters of a mile of roadway and was in pursuit of multiple funding sources.

Davis described the runway extension as a “game-changer” for the airport and for Henry County, making Blue Ridge Airport one of only three non-carrier airports in Virginia with a 6,000-foot runway.

“The airport provides about $10 million of economic activity a year. We see 66 operations a day,” Davis said to the board in February. “We are an extremely busy airport. We’re not going to stop until this runway is done.”

Other projects awarded funding for enhancements to aviation in the state this quarter include public airports in Bridgewater, Chesapeake, Hampton Roads, Clarksville, Leesburg, Hillsville, Blacksburg, Dublin, Wakefield and the counties of Campbell, Dinwiddie, Warren, Bath, Louisa, Lunenburg, New Kent, Orange, Chesterfield, Stafford and Essex.

Said Davis: “The VAB’s approval of these state funds demonstrates the state’s continued support to Blue Ridge Regional Airport’s infrastructure and investment into the economic competitiveness of this region, setting the airport apart from its competitors.”