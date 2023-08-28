Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Henry County on Wednesday to attend a press conference where what’s been billed as a “major economic development announcement” will be made.

Mark Heath, president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation sent notice of the event on Friday. Youngkin is expected to make the announcement at the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training (CCAT) at 870 Commonwealth Crossing Parkway in Ridgeway at 2 p.m.

Henry County Public Information Officer Brandon Martin followed shortly after Youngkin’s release with an announcement that the Henry County Board of Supervisors will have a special called meeting at CCAT at 1:30 p.m., prior to Younkin’s scheduled appearance.

Although nothing has been stated about what the announcement will entail, there has been excited anticipation about the prospects of Commonwealth Crossing’s latest development.

“The development of Lot #2 is currently in the engineering and environmental phases, which includes gaining the appropriate permits needed to start the physical work,” Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner told the Bulletin on Friday. “Once completed, Lot #2 will be a 200-acre site, with 157 acres suitable for building. It will be the only site in Virginia over 100 acres with all utilities and rail in place.”

Wagoner said Henry County will eagerly welcome Youngkin to Henry County for a “significant economic development announcement — an exciting boost for our community.”