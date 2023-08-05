In anticipation of the opening of a $2.8 million expansion, the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society is looking for a fulltime executive director.

Dr. Mervyn King and his wife, Virginia, have been planning the addition to the old courthouse building in uptown Martinsville for about six years and with the addition of 5,000 square feet on two floors, a research library, and a meeting room with a large screen for presentations, someone will need to manage the operations and increased activity.

“The new addition won’t be open until sometime next year, but we’ve decided to hire someone right away so they can get started and be ready when the time comes,” said Virginia King. “This will be a permanent, full-time position with an annual salary of $60,000 and a competitive benefit package.”

The job will involve overseeing the day-to-day operations of the society and the museum, including exhibitions, programming, marketing and personnel management. The new director will be responsible for developing and overseeing the society’s strategic plan, direct fundraising and public relations activities and handle all financial matters under the governorship of the board of directors.

“The position is fulltime and will include some evening and weekends,” Virginia King said. “We are looking for someone with a bachelors degree, strong organizational, leadership and communication skills and someone that can establish and maintain relationships with donors, board members and community leaders.”

In addition to being able to work collaboratively with staff, volunteers and community members, Virginia King said they were looking for someone that had knowledge, or would be eager to learn about best practices for collections management and exhibit design.

The new executive director will answer to a 15-member board led by its current president, John Phillips.

“The Historical Society is blessed by the continuing generosity and support of Mervyn and Virginia King. They support our community financially, but more importantly, serve as role models for respecting and preserving history,” said Phillips at a groundbreaking ceremony in April. “We humbly accept the responsibility of maintaining and sharing the King’s collection.”

And that collection will include Marklin toys from the 1890s to the 1930s, antique steam engines, a very large American Indian collection including baskets, pottery and blankets that will include some of the rarest in existence, according to King, who also says his tool collection is the sixth largest in the United States and will be on display at the new facility.

“It’s been at the museum in High Point for years … a couple of thousand pieces or more. I’m sure we’re not going to get everything over there,” King said.

Construction on the addition began in May and on Wednesday, workers could be seen at the site operating heavy equipment, laying the foundation and building the basement walls.

Virginia King said they were told the building would be complete in 10 months, but they wouldn’t be surprised if it took a year.

“Once we have an empty building we’ll start designing the display,” said Mervyn King.

“The Virginia Museum of Natural History is going to help us with that,” added Virginia King.

The original Henry County courthouse on the square uptown was constructed in 1824 and Mervyn King said if things time out right, the first event to be celebrated in the new facility might likely be the old building’s 200th birthday party.

Anyone interested in applying for the executive director position should submit a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to MHCHistoricalSociety@gmail.com. References will not be contacted without prior permission of the applicant, and all applications and nominations will be kept confidential. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted and the position will remain open until filled.