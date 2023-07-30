U.S. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Todd Young, R-Ind., have introduced legislation that permanently puts the motorsports industry on a level playing field with other entertainment facilities with regard to the the tax code.

With the introduction last week of the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act, the bipartisan legislation will make permanent a tax classification on depreciating assets for motorsports facilities. The legislation will provide for racing venues to more effectively plan improvements and make safety updates, bringing additional jobs and positive economic impacts to surrounding communities, a release from Warner’s office stated.

“As future investments in capital projects are considered here at Martinsville Speedway, this important legislation provides much needed certainty not only for our facility, but motorsports facilities around the country,” said Clay Campbell, president of the Martinsville Speedway.

Since 2004, Congress has codified the definition of a motorsports complex in the tax code as a temporary provision. This provision allows racetracks to operate under the understanding that all assets inside a racing facility depreciate as one over a seven-year period. However, the current uncertainty over whether the provision will be renewed has hindered the ability of track owners to make long-term investment decisions for improvements. Should the provision expire, roughly one-third of all motorsports assets would be reclassified under the 39-year depreciation period and two-thirds would fall under the 15-year period, putting racetracks at a disadvantage when compared to other sports and entertainment facilities, the release stated.

“The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act is a simple fix to our tax code that will offer speedways the freedom to make long-term investments and upgrades to their facilities,” said Warner in the release. “I’m proud to introduce legislation that will improve driver safety, enhance fan experience, and support jobs in our racing communities.”

Companion bipartisan legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives in April of this year. The Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act is supported by the Automobile Competition Committee for the United States, the umbrella organization of auto racing sanctioning bodies in the United States, the release said.

“Motorsports entertainment complexes use the seven-year period afforded by the Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act to reinvest in their facilities and organizations to create jobs, make safety improvements, and enrich the surrounding economies, most of which are in rural areas like Virginia International Raceway (VIR) is to Halifax and Pittsylvania Counties,” siad Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of Virginia International Raceway. “As a result of our investment and year-round operations, VIR has already attracted eighteen businesses to its campus and over 600,000 visitors annually through its gate.”

In all, 29 speedways in Virginia are listed as benefitting from the legislation, if passed. In addition to the Martinsville Speedway and VIR, the Franklin County Speedway in Calloway and the South Boston Speedway in South Boston are on the list.