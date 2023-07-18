Hooker Furniture, Inc. of Martinsville has been named to the Governor’s Global Markets through Commonwealth’s Trad Accelerator Program.

On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that 11 companies across Virginia have graduated from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s (VEDP) Virginia Leaders in Export Trade (VALET) program and 13 more companies have joined the two-year program. VALET, which now has 375 graduated companies, assists Virginia exporters that have established domestic operations and are committed to international exporting as a growth strategy, a Governor’s Office release stated.

Solid Stone Fabrics of Henry County and Uttermost of Franklin County are two of the 13 companies who have joined the VALET two-year program.

“International trade is a key component of advancing economic growth and prosperity in Virginia, and the VALET program is a vehicle that provides the tools and resources for our existing businesses to expand into the global marketplace,” said Youngkin in the release. “We congratulate these Virginia companies on taking proactive steps to grow international sales and look forward to their future success.”

“For more the 20 years, VALET has helped 375 Virginia companies successfully navigate international exporting,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release. “This award-winning program is a tremendous asset to the Commonwealth’s economic development tool kit and provides long-term benefits to the new and graduating companies that represent a range of diverse industries and regions across Virginia.”

In addition to Hooker Furniture, graduating companies include: BIO-CAT, Inc. of Louisa County; Butler Parachute Systems, Inc. of Roanoke; Cadence, Inc. of Staunton; CHEMetrics of Fauquier County, eKare of Fairfax County, ESS Technologies, Inc. and MELD Manufacturing Corporation of Montgomery County, Flight Test Aerospace of Fairfax County, KRISS USA, Inc. of Chesapeake, and Spire Collective of Fluvanna County.

“Virginia companies successfully expanding in overseas markets directly benefits the Commonwealth’s economy, and we are proud of the world-class International Trade team that leads VALET,” said Jason El Koubi, VEDP President and CEO in the release. “We are excited to see the global reach these Virginia businesses will achieve as a result of their time in the program.”

Virginia exports over $51 billion in goods and services annually. Exports of the Commonwealth’s products and services support more than 257,000 jobs and generate $2 billion in annual tax revenue. VEDP offers numerous programs to assist Virginia companies with selling into the global marketplace and has a network of international market research consultants covering 122 countries around the globe, the release stated.

VALET is a two-year international business acceleration program that provides participating companies with international sales plan development services, assistance from a team of experienced international service providers, international business meetings with potential partners, educational events, and customized market research. There are currently 53 companies participating in the VALET program and 428 Virginia companies have been accepted to participate in the program since its inception in 2002.