Andrae Kirkland, an award-winning engineer and thought leader, has been tapped to lead a new business program with GENEDGE Alliance.

Although GENEDGE is based out of Martinsville, Kirkland's operation will be based in Richmond with the purpose of helping companies with less than 20 employees scale their operations and expand their economic footprint, a release stated.

In his new position as manager of the Emerging Business Program, Kirkland will consult with small manufacturing companies with high growth potential to help them identify strategies for growth, guiding them through the program to achieve success, the release stated.

"GENEDGE is proud to support the growth and prosperity of emerging manufacturing businesses across the Commonwealth and Andrae is the ideal person to lead the new GENEDGE Emerging Business Program," said Vice President of Business Transportation Dean Young in the release. "He is excited about sharing his passion for operational excellence with small manufacturers in Virginia to help them innovate, compete and grow."

Kirkland is a former board member of the Reusable Packaging Association, where he advocated for and led the development of sustainable global supply chain solutions. He is certified as a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt through the American Society for Quality and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Florida, the release stated.