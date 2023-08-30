Press Glass Inc. announced plans Wednesday to invest an additional $155.2 million, construct a 360,000-square-foot addition, and create 335 new jobs in Henry County.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the expansion at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway.

"With this expansion, Press Glass will make the largest single capital investment by a business in Henry County's history," said Youngkin. "The addition of 335 new jobs, more than doubling the company's head count, helps this region continue its economic rebound and demonstrates the resurgence of manufacturing that is happening across the Commonwealth."

The company plans to begin construction on the expansion in the first quarter of 2024 with the expectation that the addition will be open and operational by 2025.

"Robust glass lets the sun shine in," Youngkin said. "It speaks of style, imagination, and durability.

Press Glass is the largest independent glass fabricator in Europe and is under the direction of Maciej Migalski, the company's president.

"Our clients have trusted us and recognized the high quality of Press Glass products, so the expansion of the factory in Ridgeway is a natural step to increase the availability of our offerings and strengthen our position in the American market," said Migalski. "After the expansion, the Ridgeway plant will be one of the largest and most automated facilities processing architectural glass in the USA. At the same time, we will create new, valuable job opportunities. We express our gratitude to the local leadership for their invaluable support."

Migalski looked at the audience before him and said that the future looked bright for both Press Glass and Henry County.

"The decision of Press Glass to invest and grow in our county is a resounding vote of confidence in our talented workforce, robust infrastructure, and supportive manufacturing environment," said Henry County Board of Supervisors Chair Jim Adams. "Not only does this expansion bring prosperity to our local economy, it also reflects the potential and attractiveness of our community for global business."

Seated on the front row when the announcement was made were Del. Wren Williams, state Sen. Bill Stanley, and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith.

“Southside Virginia has the people, resources, and infrastructure for manufacturers to thrive,” Griffith said. “I applaud Press Glass’ decision to expand their U.S. manufacturing presence in Henry County, bringing 335 new jobs to the region. This investment is great news for our economy, and I look forward to the facility’s completion in the near future.”

“I am thrilled that Press Glass has committed to expanding their footprint in Henry County. This is a major win not only for our state, but also for Southside Virginia,” said Stanley. “This new investment will create hundreds of good-paying jobs and further strengthen our economy. I am committed to working with Governor Youngkin and our partners to continue attracting new businesses to Virginia and encouraging current businesses to stay and expand in our beautiful Commonwealth.”

Headquartered in Konopiska, Poland, Press Glass was founded in 1991 and has 15 factories in Europe and the U.S. As the largest independent flat glass processing operation in Europe, the company processes glass for fabricators of windows and doors, facades and interior glass constructions. The company opened its Henry County facility in 2020 and employs more than 300 individuals.

“Press Glass’ decision to expand its manufacturing facility in Commonwealth Crossing speaks not only to the strength of Press Glass’ position in their industry but also to the decision local (elected) officials made 15 years ago to invest in a modern industrial park that would be attractive to growth companies like Press Glass,” said James McClain, Chair, Martinsville-Henry County EDC. “The EDC is grateful to Press Glass for their continued confidence and investment in Martinsville-Henry County.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $2 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Henry County with the project. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.