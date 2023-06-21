The Henry County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has approved the issuance of $8 million in revenue bonds to the owner of the King's Grant Retirement Community to pay for new and existing projects.

At a meeting in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building on Tuesday, the IDA held a public hearing and then approved a resolution in support of the issuance of bonds by the Town of Timberville Economic Development Authority.

Timberville is located in Rockingham County about 20 miles north of Sunnyside Presbyterian Home, based in Harrisonburg. In addition to the retirement campus in Harrisonburg, Sunnyside is the owner and operator of Summit Square in Waynesboro and King's Grant at 350 King's Way Road in Henry County.

King's Grant, with a wooded perimeter and 120-acre campus is the largest of the three retirement communities owned by Sunnyside.

The company had requested the issuance of $8 million in bonds by the Economic Development Authority in Timberville with the proceeds to be loaned to Sunnyside to finance and refinance projects related to Sunnyside and Kings Grant.

"This is an almost identical task that we approved in 2013," said Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner. "There is no financial obligation to this board; it will allow for the issuance of the bonds."

The company did not make clear in its request what specific new projects it might be undertaking, or what existing projects might be refinanced.

In order to secure the tax-exempt revenue bonds, Sunnyside was required to declare the purpose of the loan would be to promote the health and welfare of its residents through "construction and equipping of facilities."

Specifically, the borrowed funds will be used for "acquiring, constructing, renovating and equipping structures and other facilities" at Sunnyside's retirement communities including King's Grant, the resolution stated.

The IDA reviewed the proposal and determined the issuance of the bonds would benefit the inhabitants of Henry County, the resolution said.

James Sowder, an official with Sunnyside, was recognized as being present at the meeting, but did not speak. No one else spoke during the public hearing on the matter.

Len Dillon, Barry Nelson, Steve Isley, Rodney Thacker and Marshall Stowe, members of the IDA, all voted for the request.

According to a Continuing Care Provider Disclosure Statement filed by Sunnyside with the State Corporation Commission on April 30, 2022, the company's total assets were $146 million in 2020 and had grown to $155 million in 2021. Revenue of $48 million in 2020 grew to $51 million in 2021.

Sunnyside owns the entire 120-acre King's Grant campus and operates a continuing care facility along with all the buildings and other improvements on the property. The main complex contains 59 independent living apartments, a 30-bed assisted living unit, a central dining facility and common and administrative areas. There are 63 cottages and 21 apartments that are located around the main complex, the disclosure stated.