Monogram Foods has secured $8 million in financing to proceed with an expansion of its Martinsville plant.

Plans are underway to increase production capacity by 80% in order to meet rising demand of the company's ready-to-eat jerky and meat stick snacks that will include increasing its 530-employee base by 156 new jobs, a release stated.

The addition will put Monogram Foods closer to the top of Henry County's employers. As of February, 2020, Eastman reported 776 employers at its Henry County facility and with its expansion, Monogram will be at 686.

"Monogram Foods is committed to creating good jobs at all levels, and across all demographics," said CEI Capital Management LLC (CCML) Chief Executive Officer Traci Vaine in the release. "This investment allows them to maintain a high standard for job quality in the region and support the sustainability of an organization that is vital to the local community."

Dudley Ventures/Valley National Bank provided the New Markets Tax Credit equity and CCML was joined by Stonehenge Community Development LLC and The Community Business Investment Fund to secure the financing.

Rising costs for construction and other expenses made the financing an instrumental part of the funding proposition, according to CCML. The New Markets Tax Credit program promotes the flow of private capital to businesses in rural and low-income communities by providing tax incentives to investors.

CCML invests in rural manufacturing projects that revitalize core industries or support emerging sectors, the release stated.

The investment in Monogram Foods aligns with CCML's focus to bring critically needed private investment to deeply distressed rural areas, where access to capital is limited or non-existent, the release said.