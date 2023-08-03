The Fatal Drug Overdose Quarterly Report for the first quarter of 2023 is out and Martinsville and Henry County are both near the top of the list statewide.

The report released by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office of Virginia and published at the end of July for the three-month period from January through March shows Martinsville and Henry County near the top of the list in the rate of drug overdoses across Virginia.

Henry County is between 82 and 108 deaths per 100,000, below the cities of Roanoke, Richmond and Petersburg and in the same range as Buchanan and Dickenson counties and the city of Petersburg for all fatal drug overdoses of all substances. Martinsville and Danville are in the same range as approximately one-third of the state at 30-57 deaths per 100,000. Patrick and Franklin counties range between 4 and 30 deaths per 100,000.

Categories of drug overdoses are separated by benzodiazepines, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and prescription opioids.

In our region, methamphetamines claim the most lives at 51-63 per 100,000 in Henry County, 13-25 per 100,000 in the city of Martinsville and Patrick and Franklin counties, and 0-13 per 100,000 in the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County. Buchanan County and the city of Roanoke are the only other localities in the state that fall into the same fatal rate category as Henry County.

Benzodiazepine overdoses are highest in Northampton at 14-17 per 100,000 and then Floyd and Russell counties at 11-14 per 100,000. In Henry and Patrick counties the rate is 4-7 per 100,000 and in the cities of Martinsville and Danville and the counties of Franklin and Pittsylvania, the rate is 1-4 per 100,000.

Richmond holds the highest overdose rate due to cocaine of any locality in the state at 57-71 per 100,000. Danville’s rate was 15-29 per 100,000 and Martinsville, Henry and Franklin counties were at 1-15 per 100,000. No overdose deaths due to cocaine were reported in Patrick County during the first quarter of 2023.

Roanoke, Richmond, Petersburg, and Portsmouth all registered the highest in the state, between 91-113 deaths per 100,000, due to fentanyl overdose. Henry County was between 47-69 per 100,000 and Martinsville was at 25-47 per 100,000. Patrick, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties as well as Danville were in the 3-25 per 100,000 range.

Richmond is highest statewide in fatal heroin overdoses at 19-23 per 100,000, followed by Surry and King and Queen counties and the cities of Hopewell and Salem at 14-19 per 100,000. Martinsville, Danville, as well as the counties of Henry, Franklin, and Pittsylvania counties are were at 0-5 per 100,000 while Patrick County reported no heroin overdose deaths in the first quarter of this year.

Prescription opioids were most deadly in Buchanan and Greene counties at 23-29 per 100,000, followed by Hopewell and the counties of Dickenson and Giles and Craig at 17-23 per 100,000. The cities of Martinsville and Danville as well as the counties of Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania were all between 1-7 per 100,000. Franklin County reported no deaths due to overdoses of prescribed opioids in the first three months of this year.

The quarterly report noted that fatal drug overdose has been the leading method of unnatural death in Virginia since 2013 and fentanyl has been the driving force behind the large increases of fatal overdoses during this same period of time.

In 2015 statewide, the number of illicit opioids deaths surpassed prescription opioid deaths. This trend has continued at a greater magnitude since 2016.

From 2007-2021, there wasn’t a significant increase or decrease in fatal prescription opioid overdoses, but in 2022, there was a large drop in prescription opioid overdoses compared to the past 15-year span.

In 2022, fentanyl caused or contributed to deaths in over 75% of all fatal overdoses. In that same year, there were 2,619 deaths statewide due to drug overdose; 1,326 gun-related deaths, and 1,116 deaths related to motor vehicle crashes.