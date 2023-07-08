Desiree Davis, a certified family nurse practictioner, has joined the medical staff at Sovah Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Martinsville.

Davis received her Master of Science in Nursing from Wladen University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Radford University. She will provide specialty care for general orthopedics, sports medicine, arthritis, reconstructive surgery, knee and hip surgery and arthroscopic surgery, a news release from Sovah stated.

“We are excited to have Desiree join our team of talented providers at Sovah Health,” Chief Executive Officer Spencer Thomas said in the release. “Her background and training will be an asset to our community and provide access to high-quality orthopedic care, right here close to home.”

Davis will be seeing patients under the direction of the attending orthopedist and appointments may be made by calling 276-638-2354. The practice is located at 1100 E. Church Street in Martinsville, the release said.