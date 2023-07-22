Of the 10 nursing homes within a 25 mile radius of Martinsville, the latest overall ratings show one with five stars (the highest rating) and two with one star (much below average).

King’s Grant Retirement Community at 350 King’s Way Road in Martinsville, was the only facility on the list to receive five stars while Martinsville Health and Rehab at 1607 Spruce St. in Martinsville and Jacob’s Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Madison, North Carolina both received an overall rating of one star.

The rating is from Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people who are 65 or older, certain younger people with disabilities and people with End-Stage Renal Disease.

An overall rating is determined in order to provide an independent means of comparison as to the quality of each nursing home based on three criteria: health inspections, staffing, and quality measures.

Although the ratings can provide important information, they are not a substitute for visiting the nursing home and should not be construed as an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services of any health care provider’s products or services, an explanation at medicare.gov states.

Kings Grant received five stars for both health inspections and staffing, but earned only three stars for quality measures. Long-stay quality ratings had the greatest effect on the three-starred quality measuring segment with the percentages of long-stay residents who got an antipsychotic medication, experienced one or more falls with major injury, presented with pressure ulcers, had a catheter inserted and left in the bladder, suffered a reduction in ability to independently move, and an increase in need for help with daily activities all above the national and state averages.

There were no inspections as the result of complaints at Kings Grant between June 1, 2022 and May 31 and one citation from an inspection on Sept. 30, 2021 as a result of incorrect sticker identifications on nameplates for three residents.

Martinsville Health and Rehab underwent no complaint inspections in the same reporting period, but incurred eight health citations in its most recent inspection on June 15, 2022 including failure to accurately complete an admission minimum data set, ensuring necessary information was communicated at discharge, failure to provide appropriate treatment and care according to orders, lack of pharmacy delivery of Wellbutrin for nine days, failure to post daily nurse staffing information, failure to provide necessary pharmaceutical services or obtain the services of a licensed pharmacist, deficient with prescribed medication, ensuring that medication error rates were less than 5%, and providing timely and quality laboratory services and tests.

In addition to a one-star rating for health inspections, staffing was also rated at one-star at Martinsville Health and Rehab with the average registered nurse time per resident at half the state and national averages.

Stanleytown Health and Rehabilitation Center at 240 Riverside Drive in Bassett received an overall rating of three stars with a five-star rating for quality measures and only one star for staffing.

Stanleytown incurred a $5,000 federal fine on Feb. 5, 2021, although it was not made clear to what specifically the fine was related.

The most recent inspection at Stanleytown, dated Nov. 19, 2021, resulted in 20 health citations including failure to immediately notify a doctor and family member of a situation such as an injury that affected a resident, measuring a residents weight while in a wheelchair, failure to notify a responsible party regarding a change of condition, and failure to provide appropriate treatment and care according to orders.

Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab Center at 300 Blue Ridge Street in Martinsville, earned an overall rating of four stars with a four-star rating for health inspections and three stars each for staffing and quality measures.

At its most recent inspection Dec. 5, there were nine health citations issued including failure to honor a resident’s right to a safe, clean, comfortable and homelike environment; brown stains present on a privacy curtain, failure to develop and implement policies and procedures to prevent abuse, neglect and theft; and failure to file a timely report of suspected abuse or neglect to proper authorities.

Blue Ridge Therapy Connection at 105 Landmark Drive in Stuart received an overall rating of three stars with a four-star rating for health inspections, one star for staffing and four stars for quality measures.

There were three citations issued at the most recent inspection on Oct. 19 at Blue Ridge including failure to honor a resident’s right to a safe, clean, comfortable and homelike environment; failure to maintain a clean, sanitary wheelchair; unclean floor, bedroom and bathroom.

Other nursing homes not in the immediate area, but within a 25-mile radius of Martinsville are Eden Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at 226 N. Oakland Avenue in Eden, North Carolina with an overall rating of three stars; UNC Rockingham Rehab & Nursing Care Center, 205 East Kings Highway in Eden, North Carolina with a four-star rating; and Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center, 720 Orchard Avenue in Rocky Mount with four stars.

The ratings of more than 90,000 nursing homes nationwide are available to the public at medicare.gov. Serious deficiencies were found in 49% of the nursing homes in Minnesota, and 43% in Michigan. The District of Columbia had the highest average fine at $43,000 followed by Michigan with $29,000. Inspections are reported to be behind schedule at 75% of the nursing homes in Maryland, 73% in Kentucky, and 68% in Idaho.

Works of the U.S. government are in the public domain and permission is not required to use them. The data in this report is provided by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.