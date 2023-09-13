Hooker Furnishings Corp. stock fell 18% Friday after the company announced consolidated second quarter net sales were down 36% compared with the same time last year.

Hooker, headquartered in Martinsville, attributed the decline to a decreased demand for home furniture, not only across it's own line of product, but across the industry.

"We believe the softer demand seen currently industry-wide is driven by retailers continuing to sell through over-inventories positions and a short-term glut of heavily discounted home furnishings in the market," said Jeremy Hoff, CEO and director.

Net sales for the quarter that ended July 30 were $97.8 million, down from $152.9 million a year ago. Operating income dropped more than 82% from $7.2 million to $1.2 million and net income was down nearly 86% from $5.5 million to $785,000. Earnings per share of stock saw a decline of almost 85% from 46 cents to 7 cents per share.

Sales fell in all three of the company's segments. In Hooker Branded, net sales fell 34.3% due to decreased shipments, order backlog is still 40% higher than pre-pandemic levels, but incoming orders are up more than 18% compared to last year, Furniture Today reported.

"We believe there are conflicting signals in the economy," Hoff said. "A housing shortage and the over 20-year high on fixed mortgage rates has slowed down housing activity. The continued rise in interest rates has suppressed consumer confidence. However, overall retail spending and activity in the manufacturing sector and new business start-ups is healthy, while the unemployment rate remains near at 30-year low.

"As we anticipated, the first half of the year was difficult as the industry worked through bloated inventories and consumers' spending habits changed," Hoff said. "We expect demand and business to pick up in the second half for several reasons. First, consolidated orders are up in the mid-double-digits over this time a year ago, with orders trending up in each segment for the past few months. Secondly, a significant portion of Hooker Branded's backlog consists of orders for new products launched at the High Point market and are expected to ship in the second-half of this year. Thirdly, in the second half, Home Meridian expects to ship to over a thousand retail floors in what we believe to be the largest number of new product placements in its history.

"We believe all the right pieces are in place for Home Meridian to achieve sustainable profitability in the second half of the year," Hoff said.