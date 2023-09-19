Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Friday that Martinsville will receive half of $1 million in funding to support revitalization for derelict structures into mixed-use developments.

In April, Jeff Sadler, a managing partner of Burch Building LLC, received approval from city council of a resolution supporting a Mixed-Use on Main Street (MUMS) grant application to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) in the amount of $500,000 for gap financing for the renovation of the McCollum-Ferrell Building at 16-18 East Church Street.

The MUMS program is only for mixed-use buildings with commercial space on the first floor and residential above and requires a pre-application for verification that the project is qualified.

Sadler sent in the application in January and the DHCD invited Martinsville to make an application on behalf of the project, making it the first project in the state to receive an invitation to apply for the MUMS program, which is designed to encourage rehabilitation of multi-story buildings in the historic commercial district, with the inclusion of upper story housing.

“Downtowns are the heart and soul of so many communities across the Commonwealth, and through these investments, we will transform derelict structures into vibrant businesses and create new housing opportunities,” said Youngkin in a release. “Strong infrastructure is key to any successful economic strategy, and this program is designed to keep those downtown districts thriving and catalyze both economic development and community pride.”

The new program was created as a joint effort with the Industrial Revitalization Fund (IRF) and Virginia Main Street (VMS) programs, both administered through the DHCD and Martinsville received the maximum amount available.

“This unique program allows us to make targeted investments back into our communities, giving them the resources and flexibility needed to generate sustainable economic growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick in the release.

The building to be renovated was built in 1922 and became the F.W. Woolworth Company in Martinsville, and later, the McCollum-Ferrell Shoe Store. It was building in the Romanesque-Revival style with its large, rounded arched openings on the second floor surrounded with patterned and corbelled brickwork, according to a map of the Martinsville Historic District Walking Tour published by Martinsville Uptown.

Sadler told council members in April he intended to renovate the building, which has been vacant since 1996, and provide additional housing units and retails spaces to the uptown area of Martinsville. The project will include six apartments, as well as 4,000 square feet of retail space and 600 square feet of office space.

The Lynchburg Economic Development Authority also received $500,000 for a similar purpose to renovate a former A&P Grocery store from a single-store structure into a four-story building for mixed use.