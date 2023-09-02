As we enjoy Labor Day Weekend, a time to honor and recognize the contributions of laborers across the country, the Martinsville Bulletin offers its salute to local laborers and the businesses where they work.

We reached out to the Martinsville Henry County Chamber of Commerce and solicited the suggestions of President Brenell Thomas, Deputy Director Sharon Shepherd, and Uptown Entrepreneurial Development Manager Kimberly Keller-Bonacci, and after they discussed it among themselves, all three agreed on the same two businesses.

Wigs Unlimited

Wigs Unlimited and Cottage Salon is owned by breast cancer survivor and cosmetologist Ella Mae Wickham. Whether it be from cancer or any other ailments, Wickham has a personal understanding of the devastation that hair loss can cause.

Featured in last year's edition of the Chamber's Discover Magazine, Wickham said she uses her gifts and understanding to connect with her customers and help them through the process of finding the best product for their needs.

For those suffering with hair loss, an out-of-town visit to a store in Roanoke or Greensboro, North Carolina, is no longer necessary to find the expertise and selection of products that may be desired.

Wigs Unlimited & Cottage Salon has wigs made of synthetic hair that are heat resistant and styled to-go. Other wigs are blended with human hair and for those who want to be as natural as possible, Wickham has wigs that are made of 100% real human hair. All wigs are custom fitted so that everything is perfect.

And the service Wickham provides is not just for women, a product line is also available for men.

Check with your insurance company to see what your company covers. Wigs Unlimited & Cottage Salon accepts many insurances and will work with your company to determine what your insurance covers.

Wigs Unlimited & Cottage Salon is located at 117 Broad St. in Martinsville.

Made Two Manifest

The Chamber of Commerce trio chose as their second salute to business Made Two Manifest, a locally owned boutique shop in Ridgeway that sells clothing and accessories to promote mental health awareness.

The store is owned by three sisters who graduated from Magna Vista High School: Reina Balderas, Michelle Hernandez and Maria Balderas.

The siblings started with a pop-up store over a year ago, and this year they opened across from Clarence's Restaurant and next door to the Ridgeway Farmer's Market at 6651 Greensboro Road.

While offering a variety of items such as earrings, shirts, sweatshirts, cups, tumblers, art, rings, key chains, necklaces, tote bags, stickers, candles, bath bombs and more, there is an overriding theme about mental health awareness.

The three sisters talked with the Bulletin in May and said they had all been facing "silent battles" and began having uncomfortable but necessary conversations with each other about mental health struggles. It was through this process that gave them the idea to create a business that could reach more people.

"You need to open up and share that so you get help," said Hernandez. "It's not weakness asking for help, it's not weakness needing therapy or needing medicine to help you, or needing a shoulder to cry on ... it's actually a strength to go to somebody" and ask for help.

Items in the store include phrases like: "It's okay to not be okay," "Continue, your story is not over," "Be kind to all kinds," "Mental health matters," "Dear person behind me the world is a better place with you in it," "Don't rush your growth," "Self love club" and many more.

"Made Two Manifest's main goal is to really create that safe place for our community to be able to come no matter how young, no matter how old, man, woman, races, all the kinds of stigmas," Maria Balderas said. "To let everybody know, even if you just want to come by and say "hi" don't feel like it's necessary to make a purchase."

Made Two Manifest made the news again in July when they contributed two $450 donations after just two months in business. The money came from the store's earnings and went to Communities Helping Improve Local Lives (CHILL) and The Barrow Center, and local special needs childcare facility.