Businessman's attorney files notice for damages against Martinsville because of threatening letter

An attorney for a Collinsville businessman has filed a notice of a claim for damages to the city of Martinsville as a result of its involvement in a personal dispute between the businessman and a member of City Council.
Tim Anderson, attorney for Ray Reynolds, sent notice to City Manager Leon Towarnicki in a letter dated July 21 and explained it as the first step in a matter that may be decided in court.
“It’s quite shocking that the city felt it necessary to ratify [a letter from City Attorney Eric Monday to Reynolds] as an approved letter by the city,” Anderson said. “They’ve just gotten involved in a dispute that they’ve got no business being in, and if they truly saw it that way, then why aren’t they still in it?”
The dispute emerged because of a private telephone conversation between City Council member Jennifer Bowles and Reynolds in which Reynolds maintains he called Bowles as a friend to ask for her help in defusing attacks against him on social media for supporting President Donald Trump. That conversation devolved into name-calling between the two and led to further verbal finger-pointing on social media.
But the crux of the demands that Anderson outlines against the city was based on a cease-and-desist letter written by Monday in which he threatened Reynolds with a lawsuit and criminal charges. Last week, more than a week after Monday sent his letter to Reynolds, City Council voted — including Bowles — to advocate that letter. One legal expert has told the Bulletin that there appears to be no grounds for the city to be involved in this dispute.
“I called her to ask her how could she be my friend and support a [social media] page [Martinsville Protest] that attacked me because of who I voted for,” Reynolds said of their conversation. “This ain’t about her being a council woman. This is about her being my friend for — since she was in high school as a cheerleader and I was doing the pictures for the ballgames.”
Reynolds said up until the phone call he had supported Bowles in “everything she did” and couldn’t understand how she could be complicit with a group that was primarily involved in “attacking business people.”
Bowles responded to a request for comment on Wednesday by asking for more information and specific questions by email. She did not respond to a respond immediately to that email.
“My client’s reputation has been completely and utterly destroyed by the labeling of my client as a racist in a social media group entitled Martinsville Protest,” the notice of claim for damages states. “My client, in defending his personal and business reputation had disputes with Jennifer Bowles that were entirely personal in nature and even so admitted by the City Attorney.”
Questions about
comment
Anderson posted a video outlining Reynolds’ case with the city of Martinsville.
“Here’s the problem — the city of Martinsville city attorney writes a letter to my client … now here’s where it gets dicey … the city council is like, ‘Oh, we authorize this letter because he was defending her in the official capacity of city business,’” Anderson said. “Well, when the city attorney was asked if he’s now going to follow through with his threats, here was his statement.”
Anderson then put up a screen capture of a portion of an article that appeared in the Henry County Enterprise that quotes Monday:
“’Everyone is entitled to their opinion,’ Monday said, adding that he wrote the letter at Bowles’ request. He declined to comment on the specifics prompting Bowles to request the letter. However, Monday said taxpayer funds will not be spent on the issue. He added that he had advised Bowles to seek private counsel if she wished to pursue the issue further.”
When asked by the Bulletin if he had indeed told Bowles to seek private counsel, Monday said, “I’m not going to comment on any advice given to Ms. Bowles.”
Monday was asked if he was misquoted or if he thought the statement attributed to him in the article was inaccurate.
“No comment, that’s all I have to say,” he said.
Said Anderson: “So the city attorney writes a letter he claims on behalf of the City Council member because it invokes city business — because she’s a council member. The City Council ratifies that letter because it invoked the city council member’s title and that invokes the resources of the city, and then the city attorney says, ‘Oh, by the way, I’m not really going to represent her. She needs to go get a personal, private attorney.
“Why is that? If this is city business — if this is a city claim the city has all the right in the world to represent the council member in a defamation lawsuit.
“Why is he not doing it? Because it never was city business. Everybody knows it.
“This is just a big smokescreen as to what is going on.”
Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Monday said the city would respond once he received the claim from Anderson, and less than two hours later, he issued this notice by email:
“I was not copied on Mr. Anderson’s email to Mr. Towarnicki. Mr. Towarnicki just forwarded it to me.
“Since the letter references potential litigation, I decline to comment.
“Any response will be sent to Mr. Anderson directly, or filed in a court of law.”
Prelude to a suit?
Anderson explained the process going forward.
“In order to file a lawsuit against a municipality, you have to put them on notice that there’s a claim,” Anderson said. “You have to do that within six months of the claim occurring, so that was Step One.
“I’m going to give the city until the end of next week to acknowledge and reach out and say, ‘We have the claim and will be in touch’ or ‘we have the claim, and we’re not going to offer you anything’ or ‘we have the claim, let’s try to resolve it.’
“I’ll give them until next Friday and if I don’t hear anything, then we’ll pull the trigger and file the suit.”
Bowles said at last week’s regular council meeting that she was threatened by Reynolds during their phone call.
“I didn’t make any threats to her,” Reynolds said. “I told her that I will go and talk to people in the media about people in Martinsville being part of attacking me — that’s not a threat.
“My idea was — I’m going to find out how somebody that represents every resident in the city of Martinsville — how can they be part of a group that’s attacking business people?”
Anderson said the claims against Reynolds being a racist have been amplified because the city of Martinsville has chosen sides in the conflict.
“It further damages his reputation,” Anderson said. “There’s no doubt about that.
“When you shake a tree, things fall out of it, and I have a good feeling there’s going to be some rotten fruit shaken out of this tree.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
