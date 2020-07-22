Businessman's attorney files notice for damages against Martinsville because of threatening letter

“Here’s the problem — the city of Martinsville city attorney writes a letter to my client … now here’s where it gets dicey … the city council is like, ‘Oh, we authorize this letter because he was defending her in the official capacity of city business,’” Anderson said. “Well, when the city attorney was asked if he’s now going to follow through with his threats, here was his statement.”

Anderson then put up a screen capture of a portion of an article that appeared in the Henry County Enterprise that quotes Monday:

“’Everyone is entitled to their opinion,’ Monday said, adding that he wrote the letter at Bowles’ request. He declined to comment on the specifics prompting Bowles to request the letter. However, Monday said taxpayer funds will not be spent on the issue. He added that he had advised Bowles to seek private counsel if she wished to pursue the issue further.”

When asked by the Bulletin if he had indeed told Bowles to seek private counsel, Monday said, “I’m not going to comment on any advice given to Ms. Bowles.”

Monday was asked if he was misquoted or if he thought the statement attributed to him in the article was inaccurate.

“No comment, that’s all I have to say,” he said.