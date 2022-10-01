Busy council has chaotic meeting

Martinsville City Council was busy last week; the level of public criticism has been high, but one member managed to stay below the radar.

It started with about 50 to 75 people marching to city hall with signs in hand advocating for a homeless shelter in the city and pressing city officials to allocate money from its depleting ARPA funds to pay for it.

Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson called an unusual second closed session about 15 minutes before the regular meeting was scheduled to begin, and just after council members were seen with envelopes in hand.

The contents of the envelope, shown to the Bulletin after the meeting, included a picture of a man and accusing him of being under investigation for possible criminal activity.

Fresh off of a testy West End community meeting at Albert Harris Elementary School that lasted 1 hour and 35 minutes, City Manager Leon Towarnicki began the meeting by taking 35 minutes to read, in detail and sometimes verbatim, exactly what occurred, what was said and who said it.

The agenda had allotted 10 minutes for Towarnicki's recap of the meeting.

Lawson then opened a public hearing regarding the possible demolition of Paradise Inn at 802 W. Fayette St., and Albert Davis of Randolph Street was the only one who spoke.

West End

Council recognized The Harvest Foundation on its 20th anniversary with a proclamation; Keith Owens, Michael Harrison and Rickie Foster spoke about the need for a homeless shelter; and Leroy "Toolie" Hairston walked up to the podium and spoke about the West End neighborhood meeting the previous night.

"I am saddened. I left that room last night hurt and now I'm hurt even more," Hairston said. "Some may talk a big game, some may play a big game. What are you - a player or a talker?"

Hairston, who often walks around town, reiterated his concern about the excessive speed of vehicles on residential streets.

"We need our hearts checked and re-evaluated with God," said Hairston. "Somebody is going to have to account. We're all human and none of us are perfect."

Pickleball

Michael Sangueldulcie, who lives on Starling Avenue, stepped up and made a pitch for pickleball after having read a recent article on the sport in the Bulletin. In the game, players use paddles to hit a perforated ball over a net.

"Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation," said Sangueldulcie. "We have fishing on the Smith River, the walking trails, stores and amenities and now it's pickleball."

Sangueldulcie said he was only speaking to make council aware of the sport and reminded them that one tennis court can be converted into four pickleball courts.

Parking

Council Member Tammy Pearson then spoke as an uptown business owner expressing concern that "parking uptown is still an issue."

Council discussed the parking problem at a previous meeting after discovering one or more people were parking their cars in 2-hour parking spaces and leaving them there all day.

"The same cars are parked there from the beginning of the day to the end," said Pearson. "It's some of the larger businesses with employees."

The speaking in her role as a member of council, Pearson referred to a recent article in the Bulletin about the Martinsville School Board hiring an attorney to protect their interests during the proceedings of Martinsville reverting to a town in Henry County.

"It continues to be unbelievable to me that our school board has to fight against its own city," Pearson said. "Instead of our school board spending this money on kids, they are going to have to spend some of it on legal counsel, and we are at $1.5 million and counting."

Schools

Council Member Chad Martin took issue with Pearson's comments.

"I never for once wanted to keep the school system out of this process, so don't throw me out," said Martin. "Tammy, you are part of this. Don't make blanket statements, because that's not true."

$5 and a phone

Martin then suggested the city declare a "poverty day" where people would be dropped off at the library with $5 and their phone with instructed to "figure it out."

"If I don't have a car, I'm not able to carry that box of food," said Martin. "By the time I've walked to the church and back I'm hungry again. Anytime African-Americans ask for something there is a hoop, but with other groups there isn't."

Appreciation

Linda Mosely of Cardinal Lane then spoke, thanking the city for sending employees out to look about a drainage issue that is of concern to her.

"They came out today and looked at everything and said we really did have a problem and they were going to see about it," Mosely said. "I'm glad about that and I'm glad for the meeting."

MHS

Vice Mayor Bowles then announced that she lived "paycheck to paycheck," and then told Pearson "you and your kids didn't go to Martinsville High School."

"To say we want to abolish schools is not the truth," said Bowles. "For me, at one point I was pushing for reversion. Taxes would have increased 15%. There is no way we wouldn't have had a tax increase."

Bowles declared Martinsville High School the "epicenter of our city" and said, "It will not be closed."

"Reversion is a moot point; let the citizens have a vote," Bowles said. "It's not for me to push my decisions. The Martinsville School Board was invited to the reversion session."

Queen's memorial

Bowles then asked who it was that had set up a temporary memorial recognizing the recent death of Queen Elizabeth.

"Reverend [Tyler] Millner put up the Queen display," said Lawson.

"Well, it was positioned next to the [Martinsville Seven historical] marker, and that caused some angst," Bowles said.

Voting

Bowles then noted that early voting had begun, and the Martinsville Registrar's Office closes for lunch.

"There are two Saturdays for early voting, and I haven't seen it on Facebook or anything from her," Bowles said, referring to Martinsville Registrar Cynthia Barbour. "If I'm on City Council and I haven't heard about it, that's a problem."

Historical markers

Bowles then suggested the administration review properties throughout the city that might be eligible for historical markers, recognizing African Americans in the community. Council eventually voted to have the administration do so, but not before a discussion about who came up with the idea.

"We all talked about historical markers on the bus," Pearson said, referring to a West End bus tour council members participated in the day before.

"I don't remember us talking about it," Bowles said.

"Well, I remember," Pearson responded.

Said Martin: "I don't."

Lawson then turned the conversation back to the schools.

"In 2020 we had a meeting with [Henry County Superintendent Sandy] Strayer and [Martinsville Superintendent Zeb] Talley and the school board chairmen for both systems and at this meeting it was an opportunity to talk," Lawson said. "We left that 3-hour-long meeting with the expectation and hope that it would continue, but our superintendent chose not to continue talking."

Paradise Inn

Lawson assured everyone that the idea that the city wanted to demolish Paradise Inn was a misconception.

"We don't want to tear it down," said Lawson. "Our purpose for having this on the agenda is to receive comment and information."

"Don't do this"

Lawson then referred to an article in the Bulletin reporting on a recent candidate's event that included candidates Aaron Rawls and L.C. Jones.

Lawson pointed to a comment in the article by Rawls where he referred to Towarnicki as soon retiring.

"There are no plans on that," said Towarnicki. "At whatever point I will be sure to give Council notice."

Lawson then referenced another comment by Rawls that suggested the current council was "not very active in the community."

Said Lawson: "I found that to be a little shallow and untrue."

Rawls, who was in the audience at the meeting, spoke up and responded to Lawson.

"You should talk to the guy first," said Rawls.

"Don't do this," Martin said.

"I found it offensive because I work very hard for this community," Lawson said as she became visibly emotional and paused to collect herself. "That wasn't fair, and I'm being disrespected."

"Do you want to have this conversation now?" asked Rawls.

Lawson, appearing stunned, didn't respond.

"You lied to my face about ARPA," Rawls said. "You're using ARPA money for real estate deals."

"This is for TV," said Martin.

Said Pearson to Martin: "Please stop."

At that point, the meeting was adjourned, and the heated exchanges continued in Council Chambers with police officers standing at the ready.

Football

Other than asking about the omission of a parliamentary procedure in the minutes from a past meeting and offering excitement about an upcoming football match between Martinsville and G.W. Danville, Council Member Danny Turner entirely avoided the fray.

"The last time Martinsville beat G.W. Danville was back when Shawn Moore played," said Turner. "I'll be down on the field with the chain gang pulling for the Bulldogs."

Moore played for Martinsville in the late 80s and went on to be a standout quarterback at UVA and played in the NFL.

Due to weather forecasts, the game was played on Thursday, instead of Friday, and Martinsville won the game 14-0.