BZA approves wedding and event center

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals met for a regular meeting on Wednesday when they approved a single request for a Special Use Permit.

Justin B. and Sandi D. Hite had requested approval to be allowed to operate a wedding venue and event center at 350 Charlton Drive in the Horsepasture District. The property is zoned Agricultural.

Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspection Lee Clark said after the meeting that the Board unanimously approved the request with one primary condition: The facility may hold no more than five concert events in a calendar year.

There was no restriction placed on the number of weddings that may be held.