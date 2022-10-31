 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

BZA approves wedding and event center

  • 0
BZA board

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals attend a regular meeting in August.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals met for a regular meeting on Wednesday when they approved a single request for a Special Use Permit.

Justin B. and Sandi D. Hite had requested approval to be allowed to operate a wedding venue and event center at 350 Charlton Drive in the Horsepasture District. The property is zoned Agricultural.

Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspection Lee Clark said after the meeting that the Board unanimously approved the request with one primary condition: The facility may hold no more than five concert events in a calendar year.

There was no restriction placed on the number of weddings that may be held.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers may have discovered signs of a gigantic, ancient ocean on Mars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert