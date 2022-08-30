BZA denies hookah permit and approves solar farm

The Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) denied a special use permit for a hookah bar and approved a special use permit for two solar facilities.

It was the last meeting for Sandra Adams, who was retiring from the board after 33 years. She was one of the original members of the board when it was founded in 1989.

Larry Jones came to speak during Wednesday’s BZA board meeting for the hookah bar that would be in the former Miss Kitty’s building on Virginia Avenue. He said he was speaking also on behalf of his business partner, Frederick Wooden.

A hookah is a tobacco pipe with a long tube that draws smoke through water in a bowl.

Henry County Director of Planning, Zoning and Inspections Lee Clark said he asked Henry County Sheriff’s Office “what their opinion was of this use,” and the lieutenant in charge of the special investigations unit responded.

The lieutenant asked law enforcement colleagues who had hookah bars in their service areas what their experiences were. He said they reported that hookah bars resulted in increased calls to the police, a number of altercations at those establishments and an increased drug presence due to the nature of the business.

Clark read the lieutenant’s final opinion: “For these reasons, in my professional opinion a hookah bar in our area will lead to many more calls for service and an increased chance of violence within our community.”

“A special use should only be approved if it is found … that the public health, safety, morals and general welfare will not be adversely affected,” Clark said.

The lieutenant’s letter concluded that a hookah bar would impact the community negatively, Clark said.

Jones said the hookah lounge would just be one part of what is mainly a bar and restaurant. Just because there are problems in other places doesn’t mean there will be here, he added.

The board unanimously denied the special use permit for a hookah bar, but agreed that they had no problem with it opening as a bar and restaurant.

The next case was presented by Michael Crowley on behalf of Crowley Professional Engineers to complete the Firebird and Thunderbird Solar project that intends to create two large-scale solar energy facilities near Ebony Drive and Aladdin Drive in the Ridgeway District. The two tracts of land are 40.96 acres and 33.38 acres and are bisected by a stream.

One would be a 5 megawatt facility and the other, 3 megawatts. Three of the adjacent property owners spoke in opposition, and property owner Samuel Pearman spoke in support.

“Throughout this project we have tried to listen and modify the plan as necessary as possible wherever we can in order to create a plan that’s acceptable to everybody,” Crowley said. This involved two public meetings, one in November of 2020 where they invited 30 of the immediate property owners; around 10 showed up, Crowley said.

Initially it all would have been one large solar farm, but the company broke it into two smaller solar farms to work around a stream. A second public meeting in May was set for the now 65 owners of adjacent properties, and again, he said, only 10 showed up.

Crowley said that the company is trying to listen to the concern of the residents and those concerns will be factored into the project. The next steps would be electrical, structural and landscaping plans that comply with the county sedimentation and erosion control plan and the state’s storm water management plan.

Crowley acknowledged that the installation process would be quite loud, but could be mitigated through sound barriers and specific work hours.

Pearman said that he and his wife “have absolutely no problem” with the solar facilities being built. “Actually, we’d like to see it in there,” he added.

Other property owners had different opinions.

Paul Nickelston, owner of a nearby property for over 72 years, said he was concerned the stream would flood. The stream has flooded his property before, he said, and he thought the solar farms might make the flooding worse.

Samuel Brantingham, who has owned adjacent property for 40 years, said that he wasn’t “necessarily in opposition to the farm” but that he would like to “see more concessions.” His house faces the site of the future solar farm which, he said, wouldn’t look good.

Brantingham also said the transmission lines would be “very unsightly … I hate to see that come to the church parking lot.”

Lila Adams, who has lived on an adjacent property for 73 years, said that she didn’t like how close the facility would be to the houses on her street. “Mr. Pearman has property that goes all the way up to the mountain, so why does it have to be that close to us?” Adams said.

Adams also said that they already hear the noise from the traffic behind her house and that they don’t need any more noise added and that she doesn’t want her nice neighborhood to be ruined by unsightly facilities that may lower the property values.

After the public comment session was closed, Clark asked Crowley if the drainage of the facilities could be designed in a way that did not worsen the flooding of Nickelston’s property from the stream.

Crowley said that the company could make sure that there is no increase to the problem.

The board unanimously approved the special use permit, with the stipulations that a sufficient natural buffer be provided; times for construction be limited to from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and be behind sound curtains; the flooding issue not increase; compliance with building codes; and progression to the point of a building permit within three years.

To end the meeting, Clark presented a plaque to Adams for her service on the board since it was created in 1989.

“Sandra was an inspiration to me just given the fact that she was asked to be on this board… when it was just an idea, it didn’t even exist,” Clark said. “Thirty-three years later you’re still here … we come out of here and I feel like we’ve done the absolute best that we can do to serve the citizens in Henry County.”