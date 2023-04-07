Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Easter Egg Hunt: 3 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; more than 7,500 prize-filled eggs; registration not required; sponsored by Henry County Parks & Recreation.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: cancelled due to bad weather; will be held on May 6 at the former Henry County courthouse.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., club building, Philpott Dam Road; all-you-can eat and includes sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, pancakes(buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $8.

Country Breakfast: 6:30-9:30 a.m., Dyer’s Store Volunteer Fire Department, 3230 Chatham Road; eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits, fried apples.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 709 Irisburg Road, Axton.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY

Easter is celebrated.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Collinsville Branch, 2540 Virginia Ave.

HVAC level 1 training: P&HC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Author talk: 10:30 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; Joseph R. Lovell with “Echoes of Sandy Creek”

Carpentry training: P&HCC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Martinsville City School Board Special School Board meeting: 6:30 p.m., MCPS School Board Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR): 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant; program- Preston-Smithfield Plantation, by Karen Finch, DAR State Chair for the Shrine.

Henry County Planning Commission public hearings: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road.

THURSDAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club monthly dinner meeting: 6:30; with guests the scholarship winners from Magna Vista High School and their parents.

Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Martinsville City Public Schools Board meeting: 6:15 p.m., City Council Chambers.

Patrick County Public Schools Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Conference Room, Lower Level, 104 Rucker St. in Stuart.

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m. April 13, 15, 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. April 15, 16, 23. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 14

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7:00—9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre Alumni Hall; New River Line; $5; concessions.

2023 Spring NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, April 15

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stuart; $10 adults, $5 children.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout which had been scheduled for April 15 has been moved to April 22.

2023 Spring NASCAR Xfinity Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, April 16

2023 Spring NASCAR Cup Series Race: 3 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 17

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 18

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway branch library; register at 276-956-1828.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; RSVP to 276-647-8150.

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville branch library; register at 276-647-1112.

Lunch and Learn: noon, P&HCC, community room in Stuart; topic: food sales, by Virginia Department of Health; register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012.

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road. Tickets ($25/$35) at Piedmont Arts or VAGardenWeek.org.

THURSDAY, April 20

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County branch library; register at 276-694-3352.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 21

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett branch library; register at 276-629-2426.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

SATURDAY, April 22

“Shred and Meds”: 9 a.m.-noon, Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart; paper-shredding with EMI Security and Carter Bank & Trust and prescription drug disposal with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; local vendors, Easter egg hunt, free food, health care and mental health providers, bouncy house.

High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church College Preparedness Seminar: 8:30 a.m. doors open, at the church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville; guest speaker Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of A&T University; breakfast and lunch provided.

Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville branch library; register at 276-403-5430.

Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; food, vendors, cruise-in.

Infinity Acres’ 5K & 1 Mile “Fun & Done” race: 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration), 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway; infinityacresva@gmail.com.

Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

SUNDAY, April 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 24

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 26

Administrative Professionals Day luncheon: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick & Henry Community College; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Ninth District (Morgan Griffith) Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.; Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., 12:30-2 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 27

Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 28

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items for free.

SATURDAY, April 29

Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.

SUNDAY, April 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 2

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 4

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Friday, May 5

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.

SATURDAY, May 6

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission; band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

SUNDAY, May 7

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 8

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 9

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 11

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 18

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 19

Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation

Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.

SATURDAY, May 20

Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 23

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

SUNDAY, May 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 29

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 10

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, June 12

Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.

SATURDAY, June 17

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; linedancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

