TODAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC): 10 a.m., monthly meeting; Pocahontas Baptist Church fellowship hall; all are welcome.

Henry County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting—Public Hearings on 2023-24 schools budget, 2023 total county budget, and proposed siting agreement with Axton Solar LLC, 7 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

American Legion Homer Dillard Post 78: 7 p.m., Post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville; important business meeting; executive board at 6 p.m.

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway branch library; register at 276-956-1828.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Drug-Free MHC Meeting: noon–1:30 p.m. via zoom; zoom link; Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86078461334?pwd=MWJNY2pSSXBhT0tpSDRJb09maXRJdz09; Meeting ID: 860 7846 1334; Passcode: 489243

Henry County Electoral Board: 10 a.m., Henry County Administration Building, Room 3.

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Bassett Branch Library.

“10 Warning Signs of Dementia:” 2-3 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, by TRIAD S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; RSVP to 276-647-8150.

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville branch library; register at 276-647-1112.

Lunch and Learn: noon, P&HCC, community room in Stuart; topic: food sales, by Virginia Department of Health; register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012.

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road. Tickets ($25/$35) at Piedmont Arts or VAGardenWeek.org.

THURSDAY

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County branch library; register at 276-694-3352.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett branch library; register at 276-629-2426.

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets $15 on square.site, $20 at the door.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

SATURDAY

Genealogy workshop: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Blue Ridge Regional Library, Church Street, Martinsville; by the Patrick Henry Daughters of the American Revolution; for questions, call Beverly Woody at 276-692-9626.

“Shred and Meds”: 9 a.m.-noon, Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart; paper-shredding with EMI Security and Carter Bank & Trust and prescription drug disposal with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; local vendors, Easter egg hunt, free food, health care and mental health providers, bouncy house.

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets $15 on square.site, $20 at the door.

High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church College Preparedness Seminar: 8:30 a.m. doors open, at the church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville; guest speaker Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of A&T University; breakfast and lunch provided.

Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.

Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville branch library; register at 276-403-5430.

Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; food, vendors, cruise-in.

Infinity Acres’ 5K & 1 Mile “Fun & Done” race: 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration), 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway; infinityacresva@gmail.com.

Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 2 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets $15 on square.site, $20 at the door.

MONDAY, April 24

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 26

Administrative Professionals Day luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick & Henry Community College; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Ninth District (Morgan Griffith) Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.; Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., 12:30-2 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 27

Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., (members only) Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue; 12:15 p.m., public invited, with Extension Agent Melanie Barrow giving program on herbs.

Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 28

New College Institute Executive Committee: 9 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639 Passcode: 162635.

New College Institute Board of Directors: 10 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639, Passcode: 162635.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items for free.

SATURDAY, April 29

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.

SUNDAY, April 30

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy.; Broadway show tunes.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 2

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 4

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Friday, May 5

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.

SATURDAY, May 6

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission; band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

SUNDAY, May 7

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 8

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 9

Author talk—Brenda Strickland on “Moonshine and Salteens:” 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 11

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 18

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 19

Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation

Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.

SATURDAY, May 20

Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 23

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

SUNDAY, May 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 29

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 10

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, June 12

Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.

SATURDAY, June 17

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; linedancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

