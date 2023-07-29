Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Bassett Historical Center: 10:30 a.m., historian and Virginia Phillip Andrew Gibbs speaking on Franklin County, known as the Moonshine Capital of the World; held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting room; free and open to the public

National Night Out 2023: 5-8 p.m.; Compassion Church, 6871, Irisburg Road, Axton. There will be K-9 demonstrations, law enforcement equipment, free hotdogs and a dunking booth. Everyone is invited to attend.

WEDNESDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

FRIDAY

Grand Opening: 12-1 p.m., SaVida Health, 1 E. Market Street, Suite C, Martinsville. Come for a tour and refreshments at the new location and learn about the services provided and meet the staff.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

Theatre in the Works: 7 p.m.; Improv in the Blackbox; Community Players; Aug. 4 & 5 (theatre opens at 6:15 p.m.);tickets: $10 at the door (no advance/online tickets)—suggested rating PG-13

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, Aug. 5

Tour de Scholar Charity Bike Ride: 8 a.m. registration, 9:15 a.m. ride begins. Start/Finish is at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Adult entry fee is $25, five mile beginner ride is $10 for all ages. Lunch and t-shirt is included for all pre-registered riders. This one day event offers a 20, 35 and 60 mile route. (Experienced riders on required on the 35 and 60-mile routes. All proceeds go to classroom grants sponsored by the M-HC Chamber of Commerce’s Education Foundation.

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260. ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Storytime: 10 a.m., This monthly program at Spencer-Penn includes special readers, crafts and other fun activities. Come out and join us for this free program fit for all ages. No registration needed.

SUNDAY, Aug. 6

Barn Quilt: 1-5 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies provided, cost varies depending upon options chosen. Cut off for registration any payment is July 28. Questions may be emailed to spc.susan@yahoo.com

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Aug. 8

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Henry County Electoral Board to meet: 10:30 a.m., Room three, Henry County Administration Building.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Managing debt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Jus’ Caus; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Music Night: 5 p.m. gate opens, music starts at 6:15 p.m. with 2 Young 2 Old in Alumni Hall. $5 cash donation. Concessions will be available at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Exhibit Opening Reception—Compulsory Measures: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Compulsory measures: Piedmont Arts, Aug. 12-Oct. 23. In response to a culture saturated with devices that distance, the artists embrace mindful strategies to ascertain meaning.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament: 9 a.m. tee time. Mt. Vernon will host its 1st Annual Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament at Beaver Creek Golf Course. Cost is $50 per player (can purchase two red tees and two mulligans per player). Lunch will be provided. Hole sponsors accepted for $100 each. Call 276-358-0987 for more information.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Enjoy a relaxing yoga session with instructor Ally Snead. Bring your own mat and equipment. This class is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

“I’m Just a Kid” Community Talk Show: 2 p.m.; Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Rd., Spencer. Free entry for those 17 and under and $6 for those 18 and older.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase.

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Jennifer Short 21st Annual Educational Scholarship Benefit Ride: 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The ride will begin on Aug. 19 at the Eagles Club in Bassett and end in Rockingham County, North Carolina at the bridge where Short’s body was found. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and kickstands will be up at 12:30 p.m. All vehicles are welcome to ride. $20 for bikes and cars and $5 per rider.

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sports Complex; for more information, call 276-632-8006.

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

80s Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m.; $5 admission, free for Spencer Penn members.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; free to members; non-members $5.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Growth + Restoration Campaign Donor Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; donors to Piedmont Arts’ Growth + Restoration Campaign are invited to attend a special reception honoring their contribution; this event will include the unveiling of the Gallery of Giving, live music, and refreshments. RSVP by August 18, 2023 by calling 276-632-3221 or frontdesk@piedmontarts.org.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

Bus to Broadway – Wicked: 5 p.m., The Bus to Broadway leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Durham Performing Arts Center; a boxed dinner is available for purchase in advance for $10; guests may bring snacks; tickets are $130 and include a ticket and travel; call 276-632-3221 for reservations.

Friday, Aug. 25

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 5

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Friday, Sept. 15

The Infamous Weekend: Sept. 15-16 at Pop’s Farm featuring the Infamous Stringdusters plus performances by 49 Winchester, Yarn and others.

MHC is for Book Lovers Trivia and Dinner with Authors: 5-8 p.m. with silent auction at Spencer-Penn Centre. $30 for adults, $20 for children.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MHC is for Book Lovers Bookfest: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Savoy September: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrate all things Italy. Buon appetito. The event will include cuisine provided by local chefs, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Tickets are $50 and available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Latino Festival 2023: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the festival grounds of the Smith River Sports Complex. Vendors and businesses may email regist.sovala@gmail.com for more information. Sponsor deadline is July 31 and vendor deadline is Aug. 11.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; Bob Ross certified instructor Naomi Hodge Muse instructor; students should bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required; October’s painting will be Wetlands; tickets are $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers; tickets can be purchased online or by calling the museum.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; instructor paid director, cash only.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Mark Nizer 4D: Sciencesplosion: 6:30 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; four lasers being juggled at 1000 rpms, as the spinning laser beams dance just above your head; Mark Nizer is the first ever performer to harness 3D technology for a live show; tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students; purchase tickets by calling Piedmont Arts or on the website www.PiedmontArts.org.

SATURDAY, Oct 28

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Oct 26 2023

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Venus Inferred & Z.L. Feng Exhibits: Piedmont Arts through Jan. 13.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Monique Holland, local writer.

THURSDAY, May 9

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.