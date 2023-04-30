Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness: 3-6 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; doctors and speech and occupational therapists on-site.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy.; Broadway show tunes.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site, sponsored by Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Henry County Parks & Recreation Recreation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony: noon, 395 W. John Redd Blvd., (old YMCA) Collinsville.

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85/$75; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Center for Housing Education ribbon-cutting: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 51 E. Church St.; dress is “Kentucky Derby Affair” style.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Friday

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Stuart Farmers Market Grand Opening Day: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart; Master Gardeners will be on site with plants for sale.

First Friday Summer Jam Series: 6 p.m. with Liv Sloan and the Diehards; beer, wine and a food truck; $5; Stuart Farmers Market.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.

SATURDAY

Indigo Shibori: Natural Dying on Fabric: 1 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $60/$55.

Pollinator Path Work Day: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; sponsored by Piedmont Arts.

Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission; band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

SUNDAY, May 7

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 8

Martinsville City Public Schools Board Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 9

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring supplies; $5; call 276-632-3221 to register.

Author talk—Brenda Strickland on “Moonshine and Salteens:” 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; RSPV by May 8.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 10

Henry County Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road; topic: rezoning request by T’Mesh Penn on Chestnut Knob Road.

THURSDAY, May 11

Patrick County Public Schools Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Office, 104 Rucker St.

Henry County Public Schools Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 12

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. (music at 6:15), Spencer-Penn Centre; $5.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, May 13

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5.

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 124, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Academic & Student Affairs Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 125, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Executive Committee: 11:45 a.m., Room 145, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 16

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $10/$5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 17

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, May 18

Paint by Prompt with Ashley Ullstein: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $80/$75.

Patrick County Chamber quarterly Business After Hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pickle & Ash; tickets on www.patrickchamber.com; $25 for members, $30 for non-members.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 19

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation

Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.

SATURDAY, May 20

Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.

“Expressions” Artwork Entry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 23

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221.

Pollinator Path Work Day: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.