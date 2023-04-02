Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

“Just Call Granny” Summer Activity Resource Fair for families of grandparents raising grandchildren: 1-4 p.m., TAD Space, 20 E. Church St., Martinsville; Just Call Granny line is 276-734-3331.

Ribbon-cutting for OakStone Health & Nutrition: 1 p.m., 22 E. Church St., Suite 304.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY

Henry County Board of Supervisors Special Meeting: 5 pm., Summerlin Room of Henry County Administration Building; topic: proposed FY24 county budget.

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; register at frontdesk@piedmontarts.org; $10 for one child and $5 for every additional child.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; RSVP to 276-647-8150.

THURSDAY

Henry County Board of Supervisors budget work session: 5 p.m., Fourth Floor Conference Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Heavy equipment operator training: P&HCC, Information or to Enroll: 276-656-0260.

Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.

Feeding SWVA Mobile Marketplace: noon-2 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old J.D. Bassett High School), Bassett.

Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club: 7-8:30 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Easter Egg Hunt: 3 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; more than 7,500 prize-filled eggs; registration not required; sponsored by Henry County Parks & Recreation.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission. Band: The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

SATURDAY

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; local vendors, Easter egg hunt, free food, health care and mental health providers, bouncy house.

Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 709 Irisburg Road, Axton.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, April 9

Easter is celebrated.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 10

HVAC level 1 training: P&HC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 11

Author talk: 10:30 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; Joseph R. Lovell with “Echoes of Sandy Creek”

Carpentry training: P&HCC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

Martinsville City School Board Special School Board meeting: 6:30 p.m., MCPS School Board Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 12

Henry County Planning Commission public hearings: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road.

THURSDAY, April 13

Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.

“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m. April 13, 15, 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. April 15, 16, 23. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 14

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7:00—9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre Alumni Hall; New River Line; $5; concessions.

2023 Spring NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, April 15

2023 Spring NASCAR Xfinity Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SUNDAY, April 16

2023 Spring NASCAR Cup Series Race: 3 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 17

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 18

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; RSVP to 276-647-8150.

Lunch and Learn: noon, P&HCC, community room in Stuart; topic: food sales, by Virginia Department of Health; register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012.

Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road. Tickets ($25/$35) at Piedmont Arts or VAGardenWeek.org.

THURSDAY, April 20

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 21

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.

SATURDAY, April 22

High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church College Preparedness Seminar: 8:30 a.m. doors open, at the church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville; guest speaker Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of A&T University; breakfast and lunch provided.

Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.

Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.

Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; food, vendors, cruise-in.

Infinity Acres’ 5K & 1 Mile “Fun & Done” race: 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration), 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway; infinityacresva@gmail.com.

Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural Histor

Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.

Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”

Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.

SUNDAY, April 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, April 24

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, April 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, April 26

Ninth District (Morgan Griffith) Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.; Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., 12:30-2 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 27

Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, April 28

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items for free.

SATURDAY, April 29

Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.

SUNDAY, April 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 1

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 2

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 4

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Friday, May 5

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.

SUNDAY, May 7

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 8

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 9

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 11

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 18

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 19

Patrick County High School graduation

SATURDAY, May 20

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 23

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

SUNDAY, May 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 29

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, June 2

Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 10

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, June 12

Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.

SATURDAY, June 17

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

TUESDAY, JULY 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; linedancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

