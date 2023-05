TODAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Greater Bassett (GBAC): 10 a.m., Pocahontas Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall; all are welcome.

The Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board to meet: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant (next to the Rocky Mount Service Center), North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Startup Martinsville-Henry County Awards: 11 a.m., City Council Chambers, Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 124, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Academic & Student Affairs Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 125, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Executive Committee: 11:45 a.m., Room 145, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Patrick County Board of Supervisors special called meeting: 5 p.m., Patrick County Administration Building.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $10/$5.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 meeting: 7 p.m., Post Home, 139 Creekside Drive, Fieldale. Executive Board to meet at 6.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Collinsville Library.

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY

Paint by Prompt with Ashley Ullstein: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $80/$75.

Patrick County Chamber quarterly Business After Hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pickle & Ash; tickets on www.patrickchamber.com; $25 for members, $30 for non-members.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation: 7 p.m., Patrick County High School.

Magna Vista High School’s Advanced Drama Class presents “An Evening with the Carol Burnett Show”: 7-9 p.m., MVHS auditorium; tickets ($8) at Our.Show/CarolBurnettMV.

Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.

Appreciation luncheon: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Franck’s Place, King’s Grant. RSVP by May 16 by calling 276-634-1000.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., 6887 Fairystone Parkway, Stuart; $10 adult, $5 child for dine in; plates to go $10; call in orders 276-930-2113.

Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.

“Expressions” Artwork Entry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

Crafts with Linda Wilson: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mt. Calvary Axton; $5 5o $40, depending on craft. A canvas painging class will be held at 1 p.m. at Mt. Calvary; register at Lindaleeschmidt57@gmail.com or 276-806-9683.

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

Magna Vista High School’s Advanced Drama Class presents “An Evening with the Carol Burnett Show”: 7-9 p.m., MVHS auditorium; tickets ($8) at Our.Show/CarolBurnettMV.

Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.

County Breakfast: 6:30-9:30 a.m., Dyers Store Fire Department, 3230 Chatham Road, eat-in or take-out. Eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits and fried apples. $9 per plate.

Pond Concert Series: Phat Boyz Band: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

SUNDAY, May 21

Musical Extravaganza Concert: 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, with RUMC Adult Chancel and Youth Choirs and Still Water Ensemble.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 23

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; register at 276-956-1828.

Pollinator Path Work Day: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Henry County Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road; topic: rezoning request by T’Mesh Penn on Chestnut Knob Road.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 24

Drug-Free MHC and FRESH Coalition combined: 12:30-1:30 p.m.; led by a guest speaker who will continue training on Stigma reduction; Topic: DFMHC, FRESH, HRSA; Join Zoom Meeting- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89091295739?pwd=TzZhY0ZBdG9FU1kxTVR6WXlCOUYxZz09-Meeting ID: 890 9129 5739-Passcode: 561481

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register at 276-647-1112.

THURSDAY, May 25

Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m.,Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave.; program at 12:15 p.m. will be presented by Tracy Cox, owner of Dippers Ice Cream.

Lunch & Learn: noon (bring lunch); P&HCC Patrick County Site Community Room; free—register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012. A representative from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmers markets in reference to food products and proper labeling.

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 26

Bassett High School graduation: 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; register at 276-629-2426.

SATURDAY, May 27

Martinsville High School graduation: 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football stadium.

Magna Vista High School graduation: 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 276-403-5430.

Book signing and discussion: 3 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church USA, 218 Fayette St., Martinsville—“Unbroken and Unbowed” by Rev. Jimmie Hawkins.

SUNDAY, May 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 29

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 31

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, June 1

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; register at 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, June 2

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; no admission charge; for more information call 276 358-0489.

“Expressions 2023” opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 3

Infinity Acres Ranch Spring Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; $5 per person.

Hamburger Steak Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m., Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 5

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY, June 8

FRIDAY, June 9

Make Cat Castles: 2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; with SPCA cats; free. Register: 276-403-5430.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; no admission .

SATURDAY, June 10

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; $10 cash.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, June 11

Music in the Garden featuring the Alma Ensemble: 2 p.m.; Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.

MONDAY, June 12

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, June 13

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; sessions are self-guided; bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, June 16

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

SATURDAY, June 17

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft $5.

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.

MONDAY, June 19

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY, June 20

FRIDAY, June 23

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

SATURDAY, June 24

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Pond Concert Series: Above the Frey: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, June 26

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, June 30

SATURDAY, July 1

MONDAY, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 5

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, July 10

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 12

FRIDAY, July 14

SATURDAY, July 15

Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.

MONDAY, July 17

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

FRIDAY, July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Pond Concert Series: Band TBA: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, July 24

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Thursday; different abilities camp; ages 6-17; ten free slots for qualified families; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

FRIDAY, July 28

SATURDAY, July 29

MONDAY, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 3

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Saturday, Aug. 26

Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct 26 2023

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

SATURDAY, Nov. 18