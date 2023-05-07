TODAY

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Patrick County Branch, 116 West Blue Ridge St., Stuart.

Martinsville City Public Schools Board Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

Vinyl Printing & Cutting classes: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 30, Dalton IDEA Center; $104; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Ribbon Cutting: noon; Rudy’s Girl Media; 30 West Main St., Martinsville.

Stean Club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Library Branch; kid fun challenges for ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring supplies; $5; call 276-632-3221 to register.

Author talk—Brenda Strickland on “Moonshine and Salteens:” 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center.

Bassett Train Station Farmer’s Market: 5-7 p.m., Bassett Train Station, 3536 Fairystone Park Hwy.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Ribbon-cutting and open house: 12-5 p.m., at RGM Studios, 30 W. Main St., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR): 11 a.m., Franck’s Place at King’s Grant; host Susan Yellin; presenter Gail Vogler on “Mothers of Mount Vernon” lunch to follow; must RSVP.

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Library Branch; register at 276-647-1112.

Henry County Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road; topic: rezoning request by T’Mesh Penn on Chestnut Knob Road.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; RSVP by May 8.

THURSDAY

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Library Branch; register at 276-694-3352.

Patrick County Public Schools Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Office, 104 Rucker St.

Henry County Public Schools Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Library Branch; register at 276-629-2426.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. (music at 6:15), Spencer-Penn Centre; $5.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Brian Ellis and the Real Country Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

DIY Stickers: 10 a.m.-noon, Dalton IDEA Center; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Library Branch; register at 276-403-5430.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5.

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 124, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Academic & Student Affairs Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 125, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Executive Committee: 11:45 a.m., Room 145, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 16

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $10/$5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 17

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, May 18

Paint by Prompt with Ashley Ullstein: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $80/$75.

Patrick County Chamber quarterly Business After Hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pickle & Ash; tickets on www.patrickchamber.com; $25 for members, $30 for non-members.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 19

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation

Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.

Appreciation luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Franck’s Place, King’s Grant. RSVP by May 16 by calling 276-634-1000.

SATURDAY, May 20

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., 6887 Fairystone Parkway, Stuart; $10 adult, $5 child for dine in; plates to go $10; call in orders 276-930-2113.

Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.

“Expressions” Artwork Entry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.

County Breakfast: 6:30-9:30 a.m., Dyers Store Fire Department, 3230 Chatham Road, eat-in or take-out. Eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, biscuits and fried apples. $9 per plate.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 23

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; register at 276-956-1828.

Pollinator Path Work Day: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.

Henry County Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road; topic: rezoning request by T’Mesh Penn on Chestnut Knob Road.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 24

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register at 276-647-1112.

THURSDAY, May 25

Lunch & Learn: noon (bring lunch); P&HCC Patrick County Site Community Room; free—register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012. A representative from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmers markets in reference to food products and proper labeling.

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 26

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; register at 276-629-2426.

SATURDAY, May 27

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 276-403-5430.

SUNDAY, May 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 29

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 31

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, June 1

FRIDAY, June 2

“Expressions 2023” opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 3

Hamburger Steak Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m., Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs.

MONDAY, June 5

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, June 9

SATURDAY, June 10

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, June 11

MONDAY, June 12

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.

TUESDAY, June 13

FRIDAY, June 16

SATURDAY, June 17

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.

MONDAY, June 19

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY, June 20

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

SATURDAY, June 24

MONDAY, June 26

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, June 30

SATURDAY, July 1

MONDAY, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 5

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 12

FRIDAY, July 14

SATURDAY, July 15

Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.

MONDAY, July 17

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

FRIDAY, July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

MONDAY, July 24

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

FRIDAY, July 28

SATURDAY, July 29

MONDAY, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 3

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct 26 2023

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

SATURDAY, Nov. 18