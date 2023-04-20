Related to this story

Most Popular

Man gets 70 years for raping child

Man gets 70 years for raping child

A Ridgeway man will spend 20 years in prison and then placed on indefinite supervision for rape of a child under 13 years of age and making a …

Hazelwood to appeal DWI conviction

Hazelwood to appeal DWI conviction

Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood’s court proceedings moved a step closer to being resolved when she appeared in Patrick Cou…

Arrests

Arrests

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…

Minter to run for treasurer

Minter to run for treasurer

Michael Minter, of the Iriswood District, has announced that he will be running for the office of Henry County Treasurer in the November election.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

9 most common barriers to seeking treatment for substance use disorder