TODAY

Martinsville Kiwanis Club’s semiannual Pancake Day: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broad Street Parking Lot, Martinsville; $8 ($7 in advance).

Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., (members only) Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue; 12:15 p.m., public invited, with Extension Agent Melanie Barrow giving program on herbs.

Community Listening Session: 6-8 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., by Harvest Foundation.

Hybrid/Electric Vehicle and Lithium-ion Battery Fires Class: 6-8 p.m., Henry County Department of Public Safety training center, 1024 Dupont Road.

Synetic Theatre’s “Cyrano de Bergerac,” hosted by Piedmont Arts: cancelled.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

COVID-19 Bivalent booster clinic: 4-6 p.m., Martinsville High School; (parent/guardian required with ages 12-17), walk-in clinic; if insured bring insurance card, free.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart.

New College Institute Executive Committee: 9 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639 Passcode: 162635.

New College Institute Board of Directors: 10 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639, Passcode: 162635.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items for free.

SATURDAY

Event to Commemorate the Life of Joseph Martin: 1 p.m.; Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St.; hosted by the Sons of the American Revolution.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.

SUNDAY

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness: 3-6 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; doctors and speech and occupational therapists on-site.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy.; Broadway show tunes.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site, sponsored by Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Henry County Parks & Recreation Recreation Center ribbon-cutting ceremony: noon, 395 W. John Redd Blvd., (old YMCA) Collinsville.

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, May 4

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Center for Housing Education ribbon-cutting: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 51 E. Church St.; dress is “Kentucky Derby Affair” style.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Friday, May 5

Stuart Farmers Market Grand Opening Day: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart; Master Gardeners will be on site with plants for sale.

First Friday Summer Jam Series: 6 p.m. with Liv Sloan and the Diehards; beer, wine and a food truck; $5; Stuart Farmers Market.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.

SATURDAY, May 6

Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission; band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

SUNDAY, May 7

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 8

Martinsville City Public Schools Board Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 9

Author talk—Brenda Strickland on “Moonshine and Salteens:” 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; RSPV by May 8.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 11

Patrick County Public Schools Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Office, 104 Rucker St.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 12

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. (music at 6:15), Spencer-Penn Centre; $5.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, May 13

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 16

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 17

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, May 18

Patrick County Chamber quarterly Business After Hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pickle & Ash; tickets on www.patrickchamber.com; $25 for members, $30 for non-members.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

May 19

Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation

Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.

SATURDAY, May 20

Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.

“Expressions” Artwork Entry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 23

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, May 25

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

SUNDAY, May 28

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 29

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 31

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.

FRIDAY, June 2

“Expressions 2023” opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

MONDAY, June 5

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, June 10

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, June 11

MONDAY, June 12

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.

SATURDAY, June 17

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.

MONDAY, June 19

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY, June 20

FRIDAY, June 23

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

MONDAY, June 26

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

MONDAY, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, July 10

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, July 15

Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.

MONDAY, July 17

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

MONDAY, July 24

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, July 28

SATURDAY, July 29

MONDAY, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

MONDAY, Aug. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Sept. 2

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Oct 26 2023

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.