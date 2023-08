Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY ‍ ‍

Horsepasture Ruritan Club dinner meeting: 6:30 p.m., 16209 A.L. Philpott Highway, Martinsville. All members are encouraged to attend. FRIDAY

Fall sports registration deadline: The Henry County Parks and Recreation will be accepting registrations for youth flag football, tackle football, girls’ basketball and cheerleading programs through today. Flag football is offered for boys and girls ages 7-8. Tackle football is offered for boys and girls ages 11-12. Girls’ basketball is available for girls ages 8-13. All ages are as of Oct. 1. Cheerleading is offered for girls in grades 3-8. Call 276-634-4640 for additional information or questions.

Anniversary Celebration: The Villa Appalaccia Winery located off the Blue Ridge Parkway between milepost 170 and 171, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the tasting room open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and movie at dusk (weather permitting). On Saturday the tasting room will be open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Sunday the tasting room will be open from 1-4 p.m. with music and pizza. A raffle will be held to raise money to support the new Dolly Parton Imagination Library for Patrick County.

Generational Diversity: Thriving Across our Differences: 12:30-2:30 p.m., $70. Discover how to effectively interact with team members across differences for better working relationships and enhancing communication in the workplace. Pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Music Night: 5 p.m. gate opens, music starts at 6:15 p.m. with 2 Young 2 Old in Alumni Hall. $5 cash donation. Concessions will be available at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Exhibit Opening Reception—Compulsory Measures: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music.

Oak Level Ruritan Club Quarter Auction: Doors open at 6 p.m., event starts at 7 p.m., 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett. $5 gets two paddles and a door prize ticket, extra paddles are $1, extra door prize tickets will be available for $1 or seven tickets for $5. BBQ, hotdogs, chips, drinks and homemade desserts will be available. Proceeds to go buy bookbags and pencil bags for Stanleytown Elementary School.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Jus’ Caus; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY

Bassett Ruritan Club Breakfast: 6-10 a.m. at the club building on Philpott Dam Road. All you can eat including sausage, fried bologna, eggs, apples, gravy, biscuits, pancakes (buckwheat and regular), juice and coffee. $8.

Fab Lab Family Day—3D Doodler pens: 10 a.m.-noon; Patrick County Fab Lab; experiment with our 3D Doodler Pens—pens that let you draw sculptures and create 3D designs with the ease of using a pen; $15; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or by calling 276-656-5461.

Compulsory measures: Piedmont Arts, Aug. 12-Oct. 23. In response to a culture saturated with devices that distance, the artists embrace mindful strategies to ascertain meaning.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament: 9 a.m. tee time. Mount Vernon will host its First Annual Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament at Beaver Creek Golf Course. Cost is $50 per player (can purchase two red tees and two mulligans per player). Lunch will be provided. Hole sponsors accepted for $100 each. Call 276-358-0987 for more information.

Annual Smith River Cleanup: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Bring your canoes, jon boats, kayaks, and river shoes. You can choose whether you’d like to be on water or land for the cleanup. Catered lunch by Hugo’s Restaurant around noon at the Smith River Sports Complex. Bags and gloves will be provided.

4th Annual Summer Fest: 1-8 p.m., Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road; cars, bikes, trucks, food and entertainment.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Enjoy a relaxing yoga session with instructor Ally Snead. Bring your own mat and equipment. This class is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

“I’m Just a Kid” Community Talk Show: 2 p.m.; Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Rd., Spencer. Free entry for those 17 and under and $6 for those 18 and older.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Learn to use the laser cutter: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Aug. 15-Sept. 5, Dalton Idea Center; learn how to use the Fab Lab laser cutter to cut, etch, and engrave designs in a variety of materials in this introductory class. Using graphics software like Adobe Illustrator, you can make jewelry, decorations, phone stands, customized gifts, business cards; cost $104; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or by calling 276-656-5461.

American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78 meeting: 7 p.m., regular meeting at the Post home, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase.

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Free Community Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m.; First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School); carry out plates available between 9–9:30 a.m. if food available.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m. Adults $10, children $5. Take out—All plates $10. Call-in orders: 276-930-2113. Sponsored by the Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department and Ladies Auxiliary, 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Rt 57 West in Stuart.

Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.

Fab Lab Family Day—3D Doodler pens: 10 a.m.-noon; Dalton Idea Center; experiment with our 3D Doodler Pens—pens that let you draw sculptures and create 3D designs with the ease of using a pen; $15; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or by calling 276-656-5461.

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sports Complex; for more information, call 276-632-8006.

Jennifer Short 21st Annual Educational Scholarship Benefit Ride: 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The ride will begin on Aug. 19 at the Eagles Club in Bassett and end in Rockingham County, North Carolina at the bridge where Short’s body was found. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and kickstands will be up at 12:30 p.m. All vehicles are welcome to ride. $20 for bikes and cars and $5 per rider.

Generation 4 Hope 2023 Lock-Up: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., CB Hut, 606 Boone Road, Eden, North Carolina; help your friend or family member get released by donating; hotdogs, chips drinks, desserts will be available; all proceeds will go to “Hometown Christmas.” For information, contact Robert Hiburn at 336-255-9494 or Dawn Hilburn at 336-255-4443 who started this program.

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise-In: 3-7 p.m., Bassett Furniture Ind. parking lot, downtown Bassett; 50/50 drawing to benefit the Bassett Library Building Fund.

Blue Ridge Duck Race: 3:30 p.m. The Boys and Girls Club will release 15,000 bright yellow rubber ducks in the Smith River at the Bassett Cruise-In in Bassett. $5 for a single duck, $25 for a quack pack of six ducks and $100 for a flock of 25 ducks. 1st place—$3,000, 2nd place—$2,000 and third place—$1,000.

Uptown Music Fest: 6 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History; live music, food, wine & craft beer vendors on site; bring your own lawn chair; event rain or shine; tickets https://www.eventbrite.com/e/uptown-music-fest-tickets-665909773057

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

68th Annual Griffith Reunion: 1 p.m., Griffith Valley in Woolwine. All descendants and friends of Tyler Griffith are invited to attend and bring a covered dish and a good family story. There’s the creek to fish and play in, mountain trails to hike, cornhole and gospel singing.

80s Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m.; $5 admission, free for Spencer Penn members.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; free to members; non-members $5.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; $5; register at 276-956-1828.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; $5; register at 276-647-1112.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: 12:15 p.m.; Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue in Martinsville presents a program by Brenda Shelton Strickland, author of Moonshine and Salteens; she is also a puppet show creator and regional actress. The public is invited to hear her presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; $5; register at 276-694-3352.

FRIDAY, Aug. 25

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; $5; register at 276-629-2426.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Bikers for Babies 12th Annual Ride: Registration is at 10 a.m., kickstands up at 12 p.m. at the Big Chair in the Broad Street Parking Lot. $10 solo rider, $15 with passenger, $20 per car full (meal included). Register online at mhcbikersforbabies.com. This event is to raise money and awareness for the Pregnancy Care Center of MHC.

Charcuterie class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; $5; register at 276-403-5430.

Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Beaver Creek Reservoir Paddle: 9 a.m.; the Dan River Basin Association is having their First Saturday Outing with a four mile paddle at the Martinsville Reservoir. Participants will meet at the boat launch and normal fees at the reservoir have been waived for the outing. This paddle is suitable for all skill levels and is open to the public without charge. You will need to supply your own boat, paddles and life jackets.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 5

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts; $75 for members, $85 for nonmembers. Instructor is Naomi Hodge-Muse and students should bring paper towels, all other supplies will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at piedmontarts.org or by calling the museum at 276-632-3221.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Friday, Sept. 15

Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show: 6 p.m.; reception on Sept. 15; held at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 35 N. Main St.; entries deadline is Sept. 4; for more information https://www.facebook.com/groups/196159889729669/

The Infamous Weekend: Sept. 15-16 at Pop’s Farm featuring the Infamous Stringdusters plus performances by 49 Winchester, Yarn and others.

MHC is for Book Lovers Trivia and Dinner with Authors: 5-8 p.m. with silent auction at Spencer-Penn Centre. $30 for adults, $20 for children.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MHC is for Book Lovers Bookfest: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Savoy September: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrate all things Italy. Buon appetito. The event will include cuisine provided by local chefs, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Tickets are $50 and available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Latino Festival 2023: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the festival grounds of the Smith River Sports Complex. Vendors and businesses may email regist.sovala@gmail.com for more information. Sponsor deadline is July 31 and vendor deadline is Aug. 11.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; Bob Ross certified instructor Naomi Hodge Muse instructor; students should bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required; October’s painting will be Wetlands; tickets are $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers; tickets can be purchased online or by calling the museum.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

Charity League Bargain Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Housewares, toys, clothing, sporting goods, furniture and more. All proceeds benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; instructor paid director, cash only.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Mark Nizer 4D: Sciencesplosion: 6:30 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; four lasers being juggled at 1000 rpms, as the spinning laser beams dance just above your head; Mark Nizer is the first ever performer to harness 3D technology for a live show; tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students; purchase tickets by calling Piedmont Arts or on the website www.PiedmontArts.org.

SATURDAY, Oct 28

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Oct 26 2023

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Venus Inferred & Z.L. Feng Exhibits: Piedmont Arts through Jan. 13.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Monique Holland, local writer.

THURSDAY, May 9

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.