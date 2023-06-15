Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY
Bushels & Barrels: Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Ln.; tickets available at bushelsandbarrels.com.
Movies on the Plaza: 6 p.m., New College Institute Plaza, 191 Fayette St.; outdoor games; showing “Luca” at 8:30 p.m.; bring chairs; free admission.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville (across from Patrick Henry Elementary School).
Free Community Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m., Ridgeway United Methodist Church.
Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.
Fish Fry: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the American Legion Home Dillard Post #78, 139 Creekside Drive in Martinsville. There will be fish sandwiches ($8), homemade desserts ($2), and soft drinks ($1). Drive-thru and limited dining. Call 276-224-5679 or 276-340-5169 for orders.
The Wellness Bar: Uptown anniversary celebration: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 20 E. Main St.
“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.
Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, advanced registration required, tickets are available on the Piedmont Arts website and are free for members and $5 for nonmembers.
Bushels & Barrels: Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Ln.; tickets available at bushelsandbarrels.com.
SUNDAY
Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Sunday afternoon lecture: 3 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse; “A Disappeared Creek: The Stories of Jack Fountain’s Spring Branch,” by Truman Adkins.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services: In observance of the Juneteenth holiday, offices will be closed and will reopen on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Grand Slam Fest: 4:30-6 p.m., Hooker Field; games, music and entertainment; 12 and under get free admission; games starts at 6 p.m.
Juneteenth Celebration: 6 p.m., New College Institute. An evening of celebration through song and praise. Admission is two canned goods or school supplies.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY
Primary election: 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; House of Delegates, 47th District for precincts 101, 102, 103, 204, 501, 503 and 504 in Henry County.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Henry County Industrial Development Authority meeting: 5 p.m.; Summerlin Meeting Room of the Henry County Administration Building.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
American Legion meeting: The regular monthly meeting of Homer Dillard Post #78 will be at 7:30 p.m., 139 Creekside Drive in Martinsville. New officers will be installed and the executive board will meet at 6:30 p.m.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Managing multiple generations in the workplace: noon to 2 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College; $70; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY, June 22
Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., special meeting to close out the fiscal year, Henry County Administration Building.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, June 23
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
SunBine Music Festival: June 23-25 at Mountain Valley Brewing.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.
SATURDAY, June 24
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., P&HCC, $189, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.
Pond Concert Series: Above the Frey: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.
SUNDAY, June 25
Barn Quilt: noon to 4 p.m.; Spencer-Penn Centre, email misslaurenbyron@gmail.com or spc.susan@yahoo.com.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 26
Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant next to the Rocky Mount Service Center on North Main Street.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, June 27
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 28
Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial Methodist Church Community Meal, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve meal.
Canva Workshop: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; small business will dive into using Canva for all your marketing needs; free; for more information, contact the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce at director@patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012; registration required.
Social Media Marketing workshop: 4-6 p.m., free; for more information, contact the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce at director@patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012; registration required.
THURSDAY, June 29
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, June 30
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, July 1
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Storytime: 10 a.m., This monthly program at the Spencer Penn Centre will include special readers, crafts and other fun activities. No registration required.
Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring lap-sized hand-craft; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5; register at Piedmont Arts.
SUNDAY, July 2
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 3
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, July 4
Independence Day is celebrated.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 5
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY, July 6
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 7
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.
SATURDAY, July 8
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, July 9
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 10
Free Summer Enrichment Camp: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through July 28; ages 6 to 8th graders; P&HCC, 26 Fayette St., Martinsville or in Patrick County, Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart; for information contact Amy Reed at aree@patrickhenry.edu or call 276-656-5461.
Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, July 11
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 12
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Your spending and saving plan: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.
THURSDAY, July 13
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 14
Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.; Alumni Hall with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee; $5 at Spencer Penn Centre.
Franks + Dranks: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, music by Jake Earles; bring lawn chair or blanket for seating; in case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, July 15
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.
SUNDAY, July 16
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 17
Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, July 18
Bassett Historical Center Presents The Life of Patrick Henry: 10:30 a.m., with Bill Moorefield, discussing the Life of Patrick Henry, Virginia’s first governor; in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room; free to public.
Customer service: from good to great: noon-2 p.m., P&HCC; $70; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 19
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY, July 20
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 21
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
Saturday, July 22
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
Pond Concert Series: Band TBA: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.
SUNDAY, July 23
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 24
Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Thursday; different abilities camp; ages 6-17; ten free slots for qualified families; register at infinityacres.org.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 26
Building stronger teams: noon-3 p.m., P&HCC; $99; this course will discuss the elements of teamwork and the importance of communication; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY, July 27
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 28
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.
SATURDAY, July 29
Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.
SUNDAY, July 30
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 31
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Aug. 5
Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Aug. 7
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Managing debt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.
FRIDAY, Aug. 11
Exhibit Opening Reception—Compulsory Measures: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music.
SATURDAY, Aug. 12
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Aug. 14
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SUNDAY, Aug. 20
80s Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m.; $5 admission, free for Spencer Penn members.
MONDAY, AUG. 21
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23
Growth + Restoration Campaign Donor Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; donors to Piedmont Arts’ Growth + Restoration Campaign are invited to attend a special reception honoring their contribution; this event will include the unveiling of the Gallery of Giving, live music, and refreshments. RSVP by August 18, 2023 by calling 276-632-3221 or frontdesk@piedmontarts.org.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
THURSDAY, Aug. 24
Bus to Broadway – Wicked: 5 p.m., The Bus to Broadway leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Durham Performing Arts Center; a boxed dinner is available for purchase in advance for $10; guests may bring snacks; tickets are $130 and include a ticket and travel; call 276-632-3221 for reservations.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.
MONDAY, Aug. 28
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY, Sept. 1
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.
SATURDAY, Sept. 2
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Sept. 4
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, Sept. 5
Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Sept. 11
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, Sept. 12
Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.
Friday, Sept. 15
The Infamous Weekend: Sept. 15-16 at Pop’s Farm featuring the Infamous Stringdusters plus performances by 49 Winchester, Yarn and others.
SATURDAY, Sept. 16
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Sept. 18
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, Sept. 19
Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20
Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.
SATURDAY, Sept. 23
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Sept. 25
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Sept. 30
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 2
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Oct. 6
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.
SATURDAY, Oct. 7
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.
MONDAY, Oct. 9
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 14
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Oct. 16
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Oct. 21
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
MONDAY, Oct. 23
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Oct 28
Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Oct. 30
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Nov. 4
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
SATURDAY, Nov. 11
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Nov. 18
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Dec. 2
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.