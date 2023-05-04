Calendar items may be sent to calendar@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 204 Broad St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24112. Dates and times must be included. Recurring events are published in Sunday’s edition. To see a complete calendar, visit www.martinsvillebulletin.com. TODAY

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85/$75; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org

Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority Center for Housing Education ribbon-cutting: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 51 E. Church St.; dress is “Kentucky Derby Affair” style.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Friday

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Stuart Farmers Market Grand Opening Day: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart; Master Gardeners will be on site with plants for sale.

First Friday Summer Jam Series: 6 p.m. with Liv Sloan and the Diehards; beer, wine and a food truck; $5; Stuart Farmers Market.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

DIY Stickers: 10 a.m.-noon, Patrick & Henry Community College Stuart site Fab Lab; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Indigo Shibori: Natural Dying on Fabric: 1 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; $60/$55.

Pollinator Path Work Day: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; sponsored by Piedmont Arts.

Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre.

Axton Life Saving Crew events: 2-4 p.m., 1200 A.L. Philpott Hwy, Axton. Speakers: ALSC President and Life Member Janice Agnew, 2 p.m.; Iriswood District Supervisor Garrett Dillard, 2:30 p.m.; Henry County Public Safety Division Chief Sturm, 3 p.m.; ALSC Board and Life Member Gloria Kirby, 3:30 p.m. Free hotdog lunches.

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission; band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.

SUNDAY

“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.

“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Patrick County Branch, 116 West Blue Ridge St., Stuart.

Martinsville City Public Schools Board Meeting: 6:15 p.m.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

Vinyl Printing & Cutting classes: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 30, Dalton IDEA Center; $104; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Ribbon Cutting: noon; Rudy’s Girl Media; 30 West Main St., Martinsville.

Stean Club: 4-5 p.m., Martinsville Library Branch; kid fun challenges for ages 5-12; register at 276-403-5430.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring supplies; $5; call 276-632-3221 to register.

Author talk—Brenda Strickland on “Moonshine and Salteens:” 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center.

21st Annual Clyde Hooker Awards: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; RSVP by May 8.

Bassett Train Station Farmer’s Market: 5-7 p.m., Bassett Train Station, 3536 Fairystone Park Hwy.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

Ribbon-cutting and open house: 12-5 p.m., at RGM Studios, 30 W. Main St., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR): 11 a.m., Franck’s Place at King’s Grant; host Susan Yellin; presenter Gail Vogler on “Mothers of Mount Vernon” lunch to follow; must RSVP.

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Library Branch; register at 276-647-1112.

Henry County Planning Commission: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road; topic: rezoning request by T’Mesh Penn on Chestnut Knob Road.

THURSDAY, May 11

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Library Branch; register at 276-694-3352.

Patrick County Public Schools Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Office, 104 Rucker St.

Henry County Public Schools Board Meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 12

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Library Branch; register at 276-629-2426.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart.

Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. (music at 6:15), Spencer-Penn Centre; $5.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Brian Ellis and the Real Country Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, May 13

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

DIY Stickers: 10 a.m.-noon, Dalton IDEA Center; $15; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.

Mother’s Day Flower Craft: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Library Branch; register at 276-403-5430.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5.

Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, May 14

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 15

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Budget & Finance Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 124, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Academic & Student Affairs Committee: 11:30 a.m., Room 125, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board Executive Committee: 11:45 a.m., Room 145, Frith Economic Development Center.

Patrick & Henry Community College Board: 12:30 p.m., Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center, P&HCC campus.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 16

Wee Create: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $10/$5.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 17

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, May 18

Paint by Prompt with Ashley Ullstein: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; $80/$75.

Patrick County Chamber quarterly Business After Hours: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Pickle & Ash; tickets on www.patrickchamber.com; $25 for members, $30 for non-members.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, May 19

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free; for info, 276-358-0489.

Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.

Patrick County High School graduation

Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.

Appreciation luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Franck’s Place, King’s Grant. RSVP by May 16 by calling 276-634-1000.

SATURDAY, May 20

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department & Ladies Auxiliary Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., 6887 Fairystone Parkway, Stuart; $10 adult, $5 child for dine in; plates to go $10; call in orders 276-930-2113.

Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.

“Expressions” Artwork Entry: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.

Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.

SUNDAY, May 21

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, May 22

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 23

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; register at 276-956-1828.

Pollinator Path Work Day: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.