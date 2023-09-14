Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Horsepasture Ruritan Club meeting: 6:30 p.m., monthly dinner meeting; all members are encouraged to attend.

FRIDAY

Big Basement Sale: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles at 119 E. Main St., uptown. All proceeds go to the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County.

MHC is for Book Lovers Trivia and Dinner with Authors: 5-8 p.m. with silent auction at Spencer-Penn Centre. $30 for adults, $20 for children.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show: 6 p.m.; reception on Sept. 15; held at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 35 N. Main St.; entries deadline is Sept. 4; for more information https://www.facebook.com/groups/196159889729669/

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

The Infamous Weekend: Sept. 15-16 at Pop’s Farm featuring the Infamous Stringdusters plus performances by 49 Winchester, Yarn and others.

SATURDAY

Free Community Breakfast: 8-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Patrick Henry Ave., Martinsville; carry out plates available after 9 a.m. if food available.

Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30 a.m.-10 a.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Highway, Route 57 West, Stuart. Dine in: $10 adult, $5 child. All take out plates are $10. Call in orders at 276-930-2113.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Altrusa of Martinsville and Henry County September meeting: 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church in uptown Martinsville.

71st Annual Spencer Ruritan Brunswick Stew: 9 a.m.; to place order, call Terri Flanigan at 276-340-1615.

Big Basement Sale: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Fido’s Finds and Kitties Kollectibles at 119 E. Main St., uptown. All proceeds go to the SPCA of Martinsville and Henry County.

MHC is for Book Lovers Bookfest: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Classic car ride: 1 p.m., starting at Cross Point Church and ending at Bassett. Sponsored by the Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In.

TheatreWorks Community Players Open Mic Poetry Night: 6-8 p.m. at the Blackbox Theatre, 44 Franklin St., Martinsville; tickets $5 night of show; to sign up as a participant and more details visit www.twcp.net.

SUNDAY

Reunion: 1 p.m., Fieldale Ball Park, for the descendants of John James Ferguson and Easter Adeline Adams.

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society Sunday Lecture: 3 p.m., at Historic Henry County Courthouse; “ “Martinsville Middle School Students’ Most Influential Americans,” under the guidance of teacher Beverly Woody, members of the Martinsville Middle School Debate & Speech Team will present and defend their choices of the most influential person in American history.

Henry County Candidates Forum: 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. Free and open to the public, featuring Henry County candidates for sheriff, treasurer, school board, and more. Meet and greet held during intermission and after the event. Moderated by Del. Les Adams, R-Chatham.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve meal.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

Savoy September: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrate all things Italy. Buon appetito. The event will include cuisine provided by local chefs, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Tickets are $50 and available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Library of Virginia at Martinsville Main Library: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; activities will include exploration of genealogy resources, discussion of regional and family history; oral history recordings, etc.

Fall festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett; food, community yard sale, flea market, vendors; if interested in space, contact Judy W. Smith, 540-493-8028 or Jessica Smith Hartsock, 540-493-8029.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Forest school: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Philpott Lake Visitor Center, 1058 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett (parking available on Philpott Dam Road). Join the Dan River Basin Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Phlipott Lake for a family-friendly event which will provide learning opportunities about our natural resources and celebrate the Corps 70th anniversary at Philpott.

Latino Festival 2023: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the festival grounds of the Smith River Sports Complex. Vendors and businesses may email regist.sovala@gmail.com for more information. Sponsor deadline is July 31 and vendor deadline is Aug. 11.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors meeting: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-956-1828; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

OSHA 10 General Industry class: 6-9 p.m., P&HCC; $294.99; 9-26 to 10-5; for information or to register, call 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-647-1112; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-694-3352; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Blood Drive: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church, The Family Life Center, 1146 Horsepasture Rd., Ridgeway. For more information or questions, call or text 540-352-9157.

AHA Heart Saver CPR/First Aid/AED training course: 5-9 p.m. at the Career Academy, 340 Ridgedale Drive, Martinsville. Cost of the class and CPR card is $12.50. Limited space. Reserve your seat by calling 276-634-4753 or emailing lgardner@henry.k12.va.us.

Floating Lusus event: 6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 1072 Irisburg Road, Axton (Adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex). Purchase your flower for $5 or up to 30 flowers for $20 and commemorate a special event by setting them in the water at sunset. Bring a camp chair and blanket and reflect and remember and celebrate in a beautiful setting. Sponsored by the Dan River Basin Association.

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-629-2426; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-403-5430; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Introduction to Plein Air Painting: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Piedmont Arts, Join watercolor artist Jim McIntosh for an introduction to plein air (outdoor) painting. This class is free to all. A list of suggested supplies can be found at piedmontarts.org.

SUNDAY, Oct. 1

Theatreworks One Act Play Festival: submissions are due today.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 3

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; Bob Ross certified instructor Naomi Hodge Muse instructor; students should bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required; October’s painting will be Wetlands; tickets are $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers; tickets can be purchased online or by calling the museum.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

Charity League Bargain Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Housewares, toys, clothing, sporting goods, furniture and more. All proceeds benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; updates from Debra Buchanan, Dale Wagoner, Wayne Davis and Lisa Hughes.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 17

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

Apple Dumpling 5K Run/Walk: 7 a.m. registration, race starts at 8 a.m., Mayo River Rail Trail, Stuart. $25 in advance or $30 day of event. Proceeds to benefit the Dan River Basin Association.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; instructor paid director, cash only.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bassett Historical Center program: 10:30 a.m., Jarred Marlowe, local historian, takes a look at the last week of the Civil War (April, 1865) and the roles that both Danville and Martinsville played in the final few days of the war. The program is free and will be held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial meeting room.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Mark Nizer 4D: Sciencesplosion: 6:30 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; four lasers being juggled at 1000 rpms, as the spinning laser beams dance just above your head; Mark Nizer is the first ever performer to harness 3D technology for a live show; tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students; purchase tickets by calling Piedmont Arts or on the website www.PiedmontArts.org.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct 28

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: 7 p.m., Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race, Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 31

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts. This is an informal circle to socialize, learn and share with fellow crafters. Led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair, free to members, $5 for nonmembers who will pay at the door.

Venus Inferred & Z.L. Feng Exhibits: Piedmont Arts through Jan. 13.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Elliott Engel: The Cold Genius of Robert Frost: Seated dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the lecture are $20 and $25 for the dinner and are available at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Christmas Tree Lighting: 4 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. This free event features holiday music by the Martinsville High School Jazz Band and the First Baptist Church Choir. Storytelling, hot chocolate will be provided. The Christmas tree, created by Ian Hogg with more than 3,000 lights, will be lit at sunset.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Monique Holland, local writer.

THURSDAY, May 9

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.