Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
Community Listening Session: 6-8 p.m., Bassett High School, 85 Riverside Drive, Bassett, by Harvest Foundation.
Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY
Administrative Professionals Day luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick & Henry Community College; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Ninth District (Morgan Griffith) Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.; Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., 12:30-2 p.m.
THURSDAY
Martinsville Kiwanis Club’s semiannual Pancake Day: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broad Street Parking Lot, Martinsville; $8 ($7 in advance).
Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., (members only) Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue; 12:15 p.m., public invited, with Extension Agent Melanie Barrow giving program on herbs.
Community Listening Session: 6-8 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., by Harvest Foundation.
Hybrid/Electric Vehicle and Lithium-ion Battery Fires Class: 6-8 p.m., Henry County Department of Public Safety training center, 1024 Dupont Road.
Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
New College Institute Executive Committee: 9 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639 Passcode: 162635.
New College Institute Board of Directors: 10 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639, Passcode: 162635.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items for free.
SATURDAY
Event to Commemorate life of Joseph Martin: 1 p.m.; Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St.; hosted by the Sons of the American Revolution.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.
SUNDAY
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness: 3-6 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; doctors and speech and occupational therapists on-site.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy.; Broadway show tunes.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 2
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 3
Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.
THURSDAY, May 4
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Friday, May 5
Stuart Farmers Market Grand Opening Day: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart; Master Gardeners will be on site with plants for sale.
First Friday Summer Jam Series: 6 p.m. with Liv Sloan and the Diehards; beer, wine and a food truck; $5; Stuart Farmers Market.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.
SATURDAY, May 6
Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.
Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission; band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.
SUNDAY, May 7
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 8
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 9
Author talk—Brenda Strickland on “Moonshine and Salteens:” 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 11
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, May 12
Stuart Farmers Market: 8 a.m.-noon, 310 Patrick Ave., Stuart.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. (music at 6:15), Spencer-Penn Centre; $5.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, May 13
Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, May 14
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 15
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 16
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 17
Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve meal.
THURSDAY, May 18
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
May 19
Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.
Patrick County High School graduation
Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.
SATURDAY, May 20
Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.
Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.
Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.
SUNDAY, May 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 22
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 23
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 25
Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, May 26
SUNDAY, May 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 29
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 30
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 31
FRIDAY, June 2
Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.
MONDAY, June 5
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, June 10
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, June 11
MONDAY, June 12
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.
SATURDAY, June 17
“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.
Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.
MONDAY, June 19
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
THURSDAY, June 20
FRIDAY, June 23
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts
MONDAY, June 26
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, June 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, July 3
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, July 7
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.
SATURDAY, July 8
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, July 10
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, July 15
Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.
MONDAY, July 17
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
MONDAY, July 24
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, July 31
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.
MONDAY, Aug. 7
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Aug. 12
First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Aug. 14
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
MONDAY, AUG. 21
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, Aug. 30
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.
MONDAY, Sept. 4
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Sept. 11
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
MONDAY, Sept. 18
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Sept. 23
Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Sept. 25
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, Oct. 2
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Oct. 6
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.
MONDAY, Oct. 9
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Oct. 14
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Oct. 16
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
MONDAY, Oct. 23
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Oct 26 2023
Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Oct. 30
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.