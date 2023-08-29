Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., all residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, Virginia Museum of Natural History, 21 Starling Avenue, Martinsville.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY

Mommy and Me: 10:30 a.m., Collinsville Library. This new program is offered to preschoolers each Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. Call 276-647-1112 for more information.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson Street, Martinsville.

FRIDAY

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Beaver Creek Reservoir Paddle: 9 a.m.; the Dan River Basin Association is having their First Saturday Outing with a four mile paddle at the Martinsville Reservoir. Participants will meet at the boat launch and normal fees at the reservoir have been waived for the outing. This paddle is suitable for all skill levels and is open to the public without charge. You will need to supply your own boat, paddles and life jackets.

Customize a notebook using the laser: 10 a.m.-noon; Patrick County Fab Lab; $15; participants will be using the laser cutter to create a custom wooden notebook.

Storytime: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. This is a free program for all ages. No registration is needed.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 5

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Henry County School Board School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st Floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts; $75 for members, $85 for nonmembers. Instructor is Naomi Hodge-Muse and students should bring paper towels, all other supplies will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at piedmontarts.org or by calling the museum at 276-632-3221.

Community meeting: 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., All residents are invited to attend and share thoughts regarding a comprehensive parks improvement plan, Chatham Heights Park, 800 Garden Lane, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Sept. 8

Music Night: Gate opens at 5 p.m., band starts at 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. The Smith River Ramblers will play in Alumni Hall, $5 admission, concessions include hot dogs.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Stringbenders. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Bassett Heritage Festival: 8 a.m., uptown Bassett; pancake breakfast, vendors, entertainment and parade.

Customize a notebook using the laser: 10 a.m.-noon; Dalton Idea Center; $15; participants will be using the laser cutter to create a custom wooden notebook.

2nd Annual Veterans Appreciation Day Picnic: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Jack Dalton Park, Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville. All veterans and their families are invited. Free hotdogs, chips, drinks and deserts will be served.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, Sept. 10

Barn quilt: 1-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Class will be filled on a first-paid, first-served basis. Options vary from $40 to $85.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Introduction to 3D printing class: 5:30-7:30 p.m., through Oct. 3 at Dalton Idea Center; Discover the newest creative phenomenon that is sweeping the world—3D Printing; Cost $104.

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Ridgeway District community meeting: 6-7 p.m., Magna Vista High School Auditorium; meet and greet with HCPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Blake-Lewis hosted by school board member Champ Hardie.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Friday, Sept. 15

MHC is for Book Lovers Trivia and Dinner with Authors: 5-8 p.m. with silent auction at Spencer-Penn Centre. $30 for adults, $20 for children.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Bald Knob Artists Open Art Show: 6 p.m.; reception on Sept. 15; held at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 35 N. Main St.; entries deadline is Sept. 4; for more information https://www.facebook.com/groups/196159889729669/

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

The Infamous Weekend: Sept. 15-16 at Pop’s Farm featuring the Infamous Stringdusters plus performances by 49 Winchester, Yarn and others.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Bassett Highway 57 Cruise In will sponsor a Classic Car Ride: 1 p.m., starting at Cross Point Church to Bassett.

Registration starts at 1 p.m.—leave the Church at 2:p.m.; fee $10 per vehicle; proceeds will be divided between the Henry County Sheriffs Office, the Martinsville Sheriffs Office and the City Police Dept. for their benevolence funds; Ppre-registration form at bassetthighway57cruisein.com

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MHC is for Book Lovers Bookfest: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre.

SUNDAY, Sept. 17

Henry County Candidates Forum: 3 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer-Penn Road, Spencer. Free and open to the public, featuring Henry County candidates for sheriff, treasurer, school board, and more. Meet and greet held during intermission and after the event. Moderated by Del. Les Adams (R-Chatham).

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

Savoy September: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrate all things Italy. Buon appetito. The event will include cuisine provided by local chefs, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Tickets are $50 and available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Latino Festival 2023: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the festival grounds of the Smith River Sports Complex. Vendors and businesses may email regist.sovala@gmail.com for more information. Sponsor deadline is July 31 and vendor deadline is Aug. 11.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

Blood Drive: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church, The Family Life Center, 1146 Horsepasture Rd., Ridgeway. For more information or questions, cal or text 540-352-9157.

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; Bob Ross certified instructor Naomi Hodge Muse instructor; students should bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required; October’s painting will be Wetlands; tickets are $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers; tickets can be purchased online or by calling the museum.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

Charity League Bargain Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Housewares, toys, clothing, sporting goods, furniture and more. All proceeds benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; updates from Debrah Buchanan, Dale Wagoner, Wayne Davis and Lisa Hughes.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; instructor paid director, cash only.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Mark Nizer 4D: Sciencesplosion: 6:30 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; four lasers being juggled at 1000 rpms, as the spinning laser beams dance just above your head; Mark Nizer is the first ever performer to harness 3D technology for a live show; tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students; purchase tickets by calling Piedmont Arts or on the website www.PiedmontArts.org.

SATURDAY, Oct 28

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: 7 p.m., Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race, Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Oct 26 2023

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Venus Inferred & Z.L. Feng Exhibits: Piedmont Arts through Jan. 13.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Monique Holland, local writer.

THURSDAY, May 9

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.