Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; free to members, $5 for non-members.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of John Redd Boulevard and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 today to reserve a meal.

Building stronger teams: noon-3 p.m., P&HCC; $99; this course will discuss the elements of teamwork and the importance of communication; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

THURSDAY

Project Hope Mural Dedication: 11 a.m., 100 East Church Street in uptown Martinsville.

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: at Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue, Martinsville; Dr. Jim McIntosh, watercolor artist and former PHCC Biology professor, will present the program; public is invited to presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Ribbon Cutting: 1 p.m., Woolwine Early Learning Center, 10205 Woolwine Highway; 2 p.m., The Back Yard Cow, 9869 Woolwine Highway. Presented by the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.

Southern Area Agency on Aging Public Hearing: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, main board room. Call 276-632-6442 to request an electronic copy of the plan. Written comments may be submitted to SAAA, 204 Cleveland Ave., Martinsville, VA 24112 or via email to tcfontaine@southernaaa.org. Contact mbrim@southernaaa.org to request a Zoom link.

“I’m Just a Kid” Community Talk Show registration deadline: For kids 17 and under who would like to participate in a new talk show, register by calling 757-997-5959 or email vebbwebb@gmail.com. The show will be recorded at Spencer Penn Center on Aug. 12 at 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.

SATURDAY

Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, Aug. 1

Bassett Historical Center: 10:30 a.m., historian and Virginia Phillip Andrew Gibbs speaking on Franklin County, known as the Moonshine Capital of the World; held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting room; free and open to the public

National Night Out 2023: 5-8 p.m.; Compassion Church, 6871, Irisburg Road, Axton. There will be K-9 demonstrations, law enforcement equipment, free hotdogs and a dunking booth. Everyone is invited to attend.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 3

Henry County School Board monthly meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session; 1st floor, Summerlin Room, County Administration Building, Collinsville.

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

Grand Opening: 12-1 p.m., SaVida Health, 1 E. Market Street, Suite C, Martinsville. Come for a tour and refreshments at the new location and learn about the services provided and meet the staff.

Theatre in the Works: 7 p.m.; Improv in the Blackbox; Community Players; Aug. 4 & 5 (theatre opens at 6:15 p.m.);tickets: $10 at the door (no advance/online tickets)—suggested rating PG-13

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 5

Tour de Scholar Charity Bike Ride: 8 a.m. registration, 9:15 a.m. ride begins. Start/Finish is at Smith River Sports Complex, 1000 Irisburg Road, Axton. Adult entry fee is $25, five mile beginner ride is $10 for all ages. Lunch and t-shirt is included for all pre-registered riders. This one day event offers a 20, 35 and 60 mile route. (Experienced riders on required on the 35 and 60-mile routes. All proceeds go to classroom grants sponsored by the M-HC Chamber of Commerce’s Education Foundation.

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Storytime: 10 a.m., This monthly program at Spencer-Penn includes special readers, crafts and other fun activities. Come out and join us for this free program fit for all ages. No registration needed.

SUNDAY, Aug. 6

Barn Quilt: 1-5 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies provided, cost varies depending upon options chosen. Cut off for registration any payment is July 28. Questions may be emailed to spc.susan@yahoo.com

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Aug. 8

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Managing debt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Jus’ Caus; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Music Night: 5 p.m. gate opens, music starts at 6:15 p.m. with 2 Young 2 Old in Alumni Hall. $5 cash donation. Concessions will be available at Spencer-Penn Centre.

Exhibit Opening Reception—Compulsory Measures: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

Compulsory measures: Piedmont Arts, Aug. 12-Oct. 23. In response to a culture saturated with devices that distance, the artists embrace mindful strategies to ascertain meaning.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament: 9 a.m. tee time. Mt. Vernon will host its 1st Annual Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament at Beaver Creek Golf Course. Cost is $50 per player (can purchase two red tees and two mulligans per player). Lunch will be provided. Hole sponsors accepted for $100 each. Call 276-358-0987 for more information.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Enjoy a relaxing yoga session with instructor Ally Snead. Bring your own mat and equipment. This class is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers.

“I’m Just a Kid” Community Talk Show: 2 p.m.; Spencer-Penn Centre, 475 Spencer Penn Rd., Spencer. Free entry for those 17 and under and $6 for those 18 and older.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. music and games, 8:55 p.m. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Free admission, Jack Dalton Park. Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase.

SATURDAY, Aug. 19

Jennifer Short 21st Annual Educational Scholarship Benefit Ride: 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The ride will begin on Aug. 19 at the Eagles Club in Bassett and end in Rockingham County, North Carolina at the bridge where Short’s body was found. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. and kickstands will be up at 12:30 p.m. All vehicles are welcome to ride. $20 for bikes and cars and $5 per rider.

Smith River Fest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sports Complex; for more information, call 276-632-8006.

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

80s Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m.; $5 admission, free for Spencer Penn members.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month; free to members; non-members $5.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Growth + Restoration Campaign Donor Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; donors to Piedmont Arts’ Growth + Restoration Campaign are invited to attend a special reception honoring their contribution; this event will include the unveiling of the Gallery of Giving, live music, and refreshments. RSVP by August 18, 2023 by calling 276-632-3221 or frontdesk@piedmontarts.org.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

Bus to Broadway – Wicked: 5 p.m., The Bus to Broadway leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Durham Performing Arts Center; a boxed dinner is available for purchase in advance for $10; guests may bring snacks; tickets are $130 and include a ticket and travel; call 276-632-3221 for reservations.

Friday, Aug. 25

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 5

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Sept. 7

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m. in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month. Free to members, $5 for nonmembers. Sessions are self-guided and you bring your own supplies.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Friday, Sept. 15

The Infamous Weekend: Sept. 15-16 at Pop’s Farm featuring the Infamous Stringdusters plus performances by 49 Winchester, Yarn and others.

MHC is for Book Lovers Trivia and Dinner with Authors: 5-8 p.m. with silent auction at Spencer-Penn Centre. $30 for adults, $20 for children.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MHC is for Book Lovers Bookfest: 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Spencer-Penn Centre.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

FRIDAY, Sept. 22

Savoy September: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrate all things Italy. Buon appetito. The event will include cuisine provided by local chefs, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Tickets are $50 and available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct 28

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Oct 26 2023

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Monique Holland, local writer.

THURSDAY, May 9

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.