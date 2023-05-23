TODAY

MHC Chamber of Commerce Post Legislative Update: 8 a.m., New College Institute, 191 Fayette Street, Room 207; RSVP by Monday to 276-632-6401 or sharon@mhcchamber.com.

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; register at 276-956-1828.

Henry County Board of Supervisors: 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Summerlin Meeting Room.

Pollinator Path Work Day: 4-6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, through Piedmont Arts.

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Martinsville City Council: 7 p.m., City Council Chambers, City Municipal Building.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY

Agile Emotional Quotient: noon-3 p.m., P&HCC; $99; workplace interactions and learn to navigate outside comfort zone; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260

Drug-Free MHC and FRESH Coalition combined: 12:30-1:30 p.m.; led by a guest speaker who will continue training on Stigma reduction; Topic: DFMHC, FRESH, HRSA; Join Zoom Meeting- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89091295739?pwd=TzZhY0ZBdG9FU1kxTVR6WXlCOUYxZz09-Meeting ID: 890 9129 5739-Passcode: 561481

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Summerlin Meeting Room.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register at 276-647-1112.

THURSDAY

Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave.; program at 12:15 p.m. by Tracy Cox, owner of Dippers Ice Cream.

Lunch & Learn: noon (bring lunch); P&HCC Patrick County Site Community Room; free—register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012. A representative from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmers markets in reference to food products and proper labeling.

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Bassett High School graduation: 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; register at 276-629-2426.

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7-10 a.m.; Ruritan Building, Calloway Drive.

Martinsville High School graduation: 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football stadium.

Magna Vista High School graduation: 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 276-403-5430.

Book signing and discussion: 3 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church USA, 218 Fayette St., Martinsville—“Unbroken and Unbowed” by Rev. Jimmie Hawkins.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Memorial Day is celebrated. Closings: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, May 30

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m., Benny Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 31

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, June 1

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; register at 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, June 2

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; no admission charge; for more information call 276 358-0489.

“Expressions 2023” opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 3

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Patrick and Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave; food and refreshments, keynote speaker Spencer Tassone and ribbon cutting.

Storytime: 10 a.m., Spencer Penn Center.

Infinity Acres Ranch Spring Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; $5 per person.

Hamburger Steak Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m., Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 5

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, June 6

Managing time more effectively: noon-2 p.m.; P&HCC; $70; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260

THURSDAY, June 8 FRIDAY, June 9

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5; Spencer Penn; The Country Boys will play in Alumni Hall; $5; Concessions.

Make Cat Castles: 2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; with SPCA cats; free. Register: 276-403-5430.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; no admission .

SATURDAY, June 10

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; $10 cash.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, June 11

Floral Arranging: 2 p.m., Spencer Penn; with Sandi Hite; $40 members/$45 non-members; 276/957-5757 or email at spencerpenn04@gmail.com to register.

Music in the Garden featuring the Alma Ensemble: 2 p.m.; Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.

MONDAY, June 12

Druid Hills Neighborhood Meeting: 7 p.m., Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, in the fellowship hall (enter at back of church).

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, June 13

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; sessions are self-guided; bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

FRIDAY, June 16

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

SATURDAY, June 17

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft $5.

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.

MONDAY, June 19

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY June 20

WEDNESDAY, June 21

FRIDAY, June 23

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts

SATURDAY, June 24

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Pond Concert Series: Above the Frey: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

SUNDAY, June 25 MONDAY, June 26

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

FRIDAY, June 30 SATURDAY, July 1

MONDAY, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 5

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

FRIDAY, July 7

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, July 10

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, July 12 FRIDAY, July 14 SATURDAY, July 15

Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.

MONDAY, July 17

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, July 18

WEDNESDAY, July 19

FRIDAY, July 21

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Pond Concert Series: Band TBA: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, July 24

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Thursday; different abilities camp; ages 6-17; ten free slots for qualified families; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, July 26 FRIDAY, July 28 SATURDAY, July 29

MONDAY, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2 FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 3

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9 SATURDAY, Aug. 12

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23 Saturday, Aug. 26

Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6 SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13 SATURDAY, Sept. 16

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27 SATURDAY, Sept. 30

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct 26 2023

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4 SATURDAY, Nov. 11 SATURDAY, Nov. 18