Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY

Henry County Electoral Board meeting: 10 a.m., Henry County Administration Building, room 3.

Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd and Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve meal.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

Savoy September: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts. Celebrate all things Italy. Buon appetito. The event will include cuisine provided by local chefs, a 50/50 raffle and live music. Tickets are $50 and available on the Events page at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Free take out community meal: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Reach Out Ministry of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Inc., 601 Third St., Martinsville.

Library of Virginia at Martinsville Main Library: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; activities will include exploration of genealogy resources, discussion of regional and family history; oral history recordings, etc.

Fall festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Oak Level Ruritan Club, 7668 Oak Level Road, Bassett; food, community yard sale, flea market, vendors; if interested in space, contact Judy W. Smith, 540-493-8028 or Jessica Smith Hartsock, 540-493-8029.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Forest school: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Philpott Lake Visitor Center, 1058 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett (parking available on Philpott Dam Road). Join the Dan River Basin Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Phlipott Lake for a family-friendly event which will provide learning opportunities about our natural resources and celebrate the Corps 70th anniversary at Philpott.

Latino Festival 2023: 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the festival grounds of the Smith River Sports Complex. Vendors and businesses may email regist.sovala@gmail.com for more information. Sponsor deadline is July 31 and vendor deadline is Aug. 11.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Blue Ridge Soil & Water Conservation District Board of Directors meeting: 5 p.m., Ippy’s Restaurant, North Main Street, Rocky Mount.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 26

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-956-1828; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Senior Studio: 1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; seniors are invited to craft and create together in the Piedmont Arts classroom; sessions are self-guided and provide a space to socialize while creating artwork; bring your own supplies; advanced registration required; free to members and $5 for non-members; RSVP on PiedmontArts.org, registration closes prior to class at noon.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

OSHA 10 General Industry class: 6-9 p.m., P&HCC; $294.99; 9-26 to 10-5; for information or to register, call 276-656-0260.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-647-1112; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Sept. 28

The Piedmont Arts Guild to meet: will meet at regualar time at the Piedmont Arts building on Starling Avenue in Martinsville; then a program will be presented by C.D. Prillaman of Prillaman Landscaping Dimensions about Fall Plantings for Your Home and the Piedmont Arts Pollinator Garden; the public is invited to hear his presentation which begins at 12:15 p.m.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-694-3352; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Blood Drive: 1 p.m.-6 p.m. at the Horsepasture Christian Church, The Family Life Center, 1146 Horsepasture Rd., Ridgeway. For more information or questions, call or text 540-352-9157.

AHA Heart Saver CPR/First Aid/AED training course: 5-9 p.m. at the Career Academy, 340 Ridgedale Drive, Martinsville. Cost of the class and CPR card is $12.50. Limited space. Reserve your seat by calling 276-634-4753 or emailing lgardner@henry.k12.va.us.

Floating Lusus event: 6:30 p.m., Riverside Park, 1072 Irisburg Road, Axton (Adjacent to the Smith River Sports Complex). Purchase your flower for $5 or up to 30 flowers for $20 and commemorate a special event by setting them in the water at sunset. Bring a camp chair and blanket and reflect and remember and celebrate in a beautiful setting. Sponsored by the Dan River Basin Association.

FRIDAY, Sept. 29

Yard sale fundraiser: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Recreation Center, 70 Marshall Way, Fieldale. New merchandise at great prices and great Christmas gifts.

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-629-2426; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. with Evergreen. 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade. $8.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Gnome wreath: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville Main Library; create a festive fall gnome wreath; register at 276-403-5430; cost $5 supply fee; ages 18 and up.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Introduction to Plein Air Painting: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Piedmont Arts, Join watercolor artist Jim McIntosh for an introduction to plein air (outdoor) painting. This class is free to all. A list of suggested supplies can be found at piedmontarts.org.

SUNDAY, Oct. 1

Theatreworks One Act Play Festival: submissions are due today.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 3

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Oct. 5

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; Bob Ross certified instructor Naomi Hodge Muse instructor; students should bring a roll of paper towels, all other supplies provided; advanced registration required; October’s painting will be Wetlands; tickets are $75 for members and $85 for nonmembers; tickets can be purchased online or by calling the museum.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

Bingo Fundraiser: doors open at 6 p.m., games start at 7 p.m., Bassett Moose Lodge, 62 Spring Garden Lane, Bassett, $25 for 20 games plus one cover all game; sponsored by the Martinsville Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization of women educators; proceeds used for scholarships for students in the Martinsville and Henry County schools.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

Charity League Bargain Fair: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., 242 Franklin St., Martinsville. Housewares, toys, clothing, sporting goods, furniture and more. All proceeds benefit the children of Martinsville and Henry County.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Martinsville Health and Rehab Fall Festival: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1607 Spruce Street Ext. in Martinsville. Vendor setup begins at 8:30 a.m. There will be food, music, games, petting zoo, face painting, craft booths, and more.

Storytime: 10 a.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. This monthly program will include special readers, crafts, and other fun activities related to Pumpkins Smile, too. Come out and join us for this free program, fit for all ages. No registration needed.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m.; Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft, such as cross-stitch, knitting, crochet, paper crafts, hand sewing, needle felting, etc.; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; advanced registration required; admission is free for members and $5 for non-members.

Halloween Mahem: Doors open 6 p.m., bell time at 7 p.m. Wrestling event to benefit the P&HCC wrestling team. $10 advanced tickets, $12 at the door, $12 for floor seats or $15 at the door

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Storytime at the Pumpkin Patch: 4-7 p.m. Come enjoy storytime, every hour on the hour, along with other fun activities, when you come to purchase your Halloween pumpkin at Grace Network Pumpkin Patch in uptown Martinsville. Help support a great cause.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 10

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

Horsepasture District Community Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m., Horsepasture Ruritan Building; updates from Debra Buchanan, Dale Wagoner, Wayne Davis and Lisa Hughes.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Bryan Hancock, hip hop artist and creator of Soul Sessions in Roanoke.

FRIDAY, Oct. 13

Music Night: Gates open at 5 p.m., band starts at 6:15 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. Long time favorite, Jus Cauz, will play in Alumni Hall. Admission is a $5 cash donation. Come enjoy some great mountain music and dancing. Concessions, including our ever-popular Spencer Penn hotdogs, will be sold.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, Oct. 15

Barn quilt: 1-5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre. All supplies are provided. Class will be filled on a first paid, first served basis. Cost varies depending on options selected.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 17

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

Apple Dumpling 5K Run/Walk: 7 a.m. registration, race starts at 8 a.m., Mayo River Rail Trail, Stuart. $25 in advance or $30 day of event. Proceeds to benefit the Dan River Basin Association.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; class is $5 for members and $10 for non-members; instructor paid director, cash only.

Sauces and Spices Preservation Class—2-part class: today from 1-3 p.m. and tomorrow from 2-4 p.m. Students will learn how to preserve food, with minimal waste, creating sauces and seasonings for use in the kitchen and go home with their own products with a mortar and pestle. All supplies provided. Cost is $40 for members and 45 for non-members.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bassett Historical Center program: 10:30 a.m., Jarred Marlowe, local historian, takes a look at the last week of the Civil War (April, 1865) and the roles that both Danville and Martinsville played in the final few days of the war. The program is free and will be held in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial meeting room.

Chix with Sticks: 10:30 a.m. at Piedmont Arts. Knitters are invited to work together in the Piedmont Arts classroom on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Mark Nizer 4D: Sciencesplosion: 6:30 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; four lasers being juggled at 1000 rpms, as the spinning laser beams dance just above your head; Mark Nizer is the first ever performer to harness 3D technology for a live show; tickets are $20 for general admission and $5 for students; purchase tickets by calling Piedmont Arts or on the website www.PiedmontArts.org.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct 28

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: 7 p.m., Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race, Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Oct. 31

TOPS: 9 a.m. weigh-in, 10 a.m. meeting, Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Nov. 3

Exhibit Opening Reception – Venus Inferred and Z.L. Feng: 5:30 p.m.; Piedmont Arts, new exhibits; Gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free to public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music. RSVP by Oct.30.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts. This is an informal circle to socialize, learn and share with fellow crafters. Led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair, free to members, $5 for nonmembers who will pay at the door.

Venus Inferred & Z.L. Feng Exhibits: Piedmont Arts through Jan. 13.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Elliott Engel: The Cold Genius of Robert Frost: Seated dinner begins at 6 p.m. and the talk begins at 7 p.m. Tickets for the lecture are $20 and $25 for the dinner and are available at piedmontarts.org.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

Christmas Tree Lighting: 4 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts. This free event features holiday music by the Martinsville High School Jazz Band and the First Baptist Church Choir. Storytelling, hot chocolate will be provided. The Christmas tree, created by Ian Hogg with more than 3,000 lights, will be lit at sunset.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 28

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Monique Holland, local writer.

THURSDAY, May 9

Make Some Noise, open mic series: 7 p.m., Piedmont Arts. Chase Young of Rives on the Road with an outdoor theatre performance.