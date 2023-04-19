Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.
TODAY
Drug-Free MHC Meeting: noon–1:30 p.m. via zoom; zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86078461334?pwd=MWJNY2pSSXBhT0tpSDRJb09maXRJdz09; Meeting ID: 860 7846 1334; Passcode: 489243.
Henry County Electoral Board: 10 a.m., Henry County Administration Building, Room 3.
Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Trustees: noon, Bassett Branch Library.
“10 Warning Signs of Dementia:” 2-3 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road, by TRIAD S.A.L.T. (Seniors and Law Enforcement Together) Council
Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; RSVP to 276-647-8150.
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville branch library; register at 276-647-1112.
Lunch and Learn: noon, P&HCC, community room in Stuart; topic: food sales, by Virginia Department of Health; register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012.
Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road. Tickets ($25/$35) at Piedmont Arts or VAGardenWeek.org.
THURSDAY
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County branch library; register at 276-694-3352.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett branch library; register at 276-629-2426.
“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets $15 on square.site, $20 at the door.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.
SATURDAY
Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7-10 a.m., Ruritan building on Calloway Drive; cost: donation.
High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church College Preparedness Seminar: 8:30 a.m. doors open, at the church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville; guest speaker Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of A&T University; breakfast and lunch provided.
“Shred and Meds”: 9 a.m.-noon, Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart; paper-shredding with EMI Security and Carter Bank & Trust and prescription drug disposal with the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office.
Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.
Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Book sale: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville.
Fish fry: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78, 139 Creekside Drive, Martinsville.
Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; food, vendors, cruise-in.
Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.
Infinity Acres’ 5K & 1 Mile “Fun & Done” race: 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration), 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway; infinityacresva@gmail.com.
Genealogy workshop: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Blue Ridge Regional Library, Church Street, Martinsville; by the Patrick Henry Daughters of the American Revolution; for questions, call Beverly Woody at 276-692-9626.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; local vendors, Easter egg hunt, free food, health care and mental health providers, bouncy house.
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville branch library; register at 276-403-5430.
“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets $15 on square.site, $20 at the door.
Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 2 p.m., Walker Fine Arts Theatre, Patrick Henry Community College. Tickets $15 on square.site, $20 at the door.
MONDAY
Community Listening Session: 6-8 p.m., Laurel Park Middle School, 280 Laurel Park Ave., by Harvest Foundation.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
Community Listening Session: 6-8 p.m., Bassett High School, 85 Riverside Drive, Bassett, by Harvest Foundation.
Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, April 26
Administrative Professionals Day luncheon: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frith Exhibit Hall at Patrick & Henry Community College; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Ninth District (Morgan Griffith) Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.; Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., 12:30-2 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 27
Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., (members only) Piedmont Arts on Starling Avenue; 12:15 p.m., public invited, with Extension Agent Melanie Barrow giving program on herbs.
Community Listening Session: 6-8 p.m., Martinsville High School, 351 Commonwealth Blvd., by Harvest Foundation.
Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, April 28
Book sale: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the basement of the Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; hosted by The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.
New College Institute Executive Committee: 9 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639 Passcode: 162635.
New College Institute Board of Directors: 10 a.m., over Zoom, Meeting ID: 937 3775 0639, Passcode: 162635.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items for free.
SATURDAY, April 29
Event to Commemorate life of Joseph Martin: 1 p.m.; Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St.; hosted by the Sons of the American Revolution.
Book sale: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the basement of the Martinsville Library, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; hosted by The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.
SUNDAY, April 30
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
Light It Up Blue for Autism Awareness: 3-6 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; doctors and speech and occupational therapists on-site.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 1
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: 7 p.m., Galilean House of Worship, 5078 A.L. Philpott Hwy.; Broadway show tunes.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 2
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 4
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Friday, May 5
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.
SATURDAY, May 6
Storytime: 10 a.m.; Spencer Penn Centre.
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 7 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.
Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission; band, The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.
SUNDAY, May 7
“The Play that Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players: 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 44 Franklin St.; $15 on www.twcp.net.
“Shrek The Musical Jr.” by Martinsville City Schools’ Performing Arts Academy: 3 p.m., Martinsville High School auditorium; tickets $8 at our.show/mcpsshrekjr or $10 at the door.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 8
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 9
Author talk—Brenda Strickland on “Moonshine and Salteens:” 10 a.m., Bassett Historical Center.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 11
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, May 12
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 5 p.m. (music at 6:15), Spencer-Penn Centre; $5.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7- 9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
May 13
Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, May 14
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 15
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 16
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 18
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
May 19
Shred day: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway; held by ValleyStar Credit Union.
Patrick County High School graduation
Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.
SATURDAY, May 20
Shred day: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., ValleyStar Collinsville branch.
Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.
Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.
SUNDAY, May 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 22
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 23
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 25
Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, May 26
SUNDAY, May 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 29
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, May 30
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
FRIDAY, June 2
Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.
MONDAY, June 5
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, June 10
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, June 11
MONDAY, June 12
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.
SATURDAY, June 17
“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.
Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.
MONDAY, June 19
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, June 23
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts
MONDAY, June 26
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, June 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, July 3
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, July 7
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.
SATURDAY, July 8
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, July 10
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
MONDAY, July 17
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
MONDAY, July 24
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, July 31
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.
MONDAY, Aug. 7
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Aug. 12
First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Aug. 14
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
MONDAY, AUG. 21
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, Aug. 30
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.
MONDAY, Sept. 4
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Sept. 11
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
MONDAY, Sept. 18
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Sept. 23
Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Sept. 25
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
MONDAY, Oct. 2
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Oct. 6
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.
MONDAY, Oct. 9
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Oct. 14
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Oct. 16
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
MONDAY, Oct. 23
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Oct 26 2023
Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Oct. 30
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.