TODAY
Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; RSVP to 276-647-8150.
THURSDAY
Henry County Board of Supervisors budget work session: 5 p.m., Fourth Floor Conference Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Heavy equipment operator training: P&HCC, Information or to Enroll: 276-656-0260.
Bob Ross Technique painting class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; instructor Naomi Hodge-Muse; $85; piedmontarts.org.
Feeding SWVA Mobile Marketplace: noon-2 p.m., HJDB Event Center (old J.D. Bassett High School), Bassett.
Meadows of Dan Ruritan Club: 7-8:30 p.m., Meadows of Dan Community Building, 2858 Jeb Stuart Hwy.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Effective team building: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $60; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
Easter Egg Hunt: 3 p.m., Jack Dalton Park; more than 7,500 prize-filled eggs; registration not required; sponsored by Henry County Parks & Recreation.
Uptown First Friday Series 2023 Opening Night: 5:30-10 p.m., MHC Heritage Center & Museum, 1 E. Main St.; free admission. Band: The League of Ordinary Gentlemen.
SATURDAY
Bassett Ruritan Club monthly breakfast: 6-10 a.m., club building, Philpott Dam Road; $8.
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Community Cookout: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Refuge Temple Church, 214 Clearview Drive, Martinsville; local vendors, Easter egg hunt, free food, health care and mental health providers, bouncy house.
Eggstravaganza at Freedom Baptist Church: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 709 Irisburg Road, Axton.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY
Easter is celebrated.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
The Friends of the Blue Ridge Regional Library: 10:30 a.m., Collinsville Branch, 2540 Virginia Ave.
HVAC level 1 training: P&HC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY
Author talk: 10:30 a.m., Bassett Historical Center; Joseph R. Lovell with “Echoes of Sandy Creek”
Carpentry training: P&HCC; information or to enroll: 276-656-0260.
Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.
Martinsville City School Board Special School Board meeting: 6:30 p.m., MCPS School Board Central Office, 746 Indian Trail.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, April 12
General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR): 10:30 a.m., Hugo’s Restaurant; program- Preston-Smithfield Plantation, by Karen Finch, DAR State Chair for the Shrine.
Henry County Planning Commission public hearings: 6 p.m., Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building, Kings Mountain Road.
THURSDAY, April 13
Horsepasture Ruritan Club monthly dinner meeting: 6:30; with guests the scholarship winners from Magna Vista High School and their parents.
Henry County School Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., followed by closed session, Summerlin Room, Henry County Administration Building, Collinsville.
Martinsville City Public Schools Board meeting: 6:15 p.m., City Council Chambers.
Patrick County Public Schools Board meeting: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Conference Room, Lower Level, 104 Rucker St. in Stuart.
“Matilda: The Musical” by P&HCC Patriot Players: 7 p.m. April 13, 15, 15, 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. April 15, 16, 23. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, April 14
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7:00—9:30 p.m. with Woody Powers and Midnite Express; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Music Night at Spencer-Penn: 6:15 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre Alumni Hall; New River Line; $5; concessions.
2023 Spring NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
SATURDAY, April 15
Fairystone Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast: 6:30-10 a.m., 6687 Fairystone Park Hwy, Stuart; $10 adults, $5 children.
2023 Spring NASCAR Xfinity Series Race: 7:30 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
SUNDAY, April 16
2023 Spring NASCAR Cup Series Race: 3 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, April 17
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, April 18
Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Ridgeway branch library; register at 276-956-1828.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, April 19
Community meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church; corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; RSVP to 276-647-8150.
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Collinsville branch library; register at 276-647-1112.
Lunch and Learn: noon, P&HCC, community room in Stuart; topic: food sales, by Virginia Department of Health; register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012.
Garden Club of Virginia Historic Garden Week tours: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., 1001 Cherokee Trail, 200 Westover Lane, 1114 Sam Lions Trail and 917 Mulberry Road. Tickets ($25/$35) at Piedmont Arts or VAGardenWeek.org.
THURSDAY, April 20
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Patrick County branch library; register at 276-694-3352.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, April 21
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Bassett branch library; register at 276-629-2426.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History.
SATURDAY, April 22
High Ridge Missionary Baptist Church College Preparedness Seminar: 8:30 a.m. doors open, at the church, 1455 Carver Road, Martinsville; guest speaker Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. of A&T University; breakfast and lunch provided.
Blue Ridge Plant & Seed Swap: 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Ridge Institute & Museum, 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum.
Fairy garden class: 2:30 p.m., Martinsville branch library; register at 276-403-5430.
Household Hazardous Waste Day: 9 a.m. to noon, Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.
Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; food, vendors, cruise-in.
Infinity Acres’ 5K & 1 Mile “Fun & Done” race: 10 a.m. (9 a.m. registration), 136 Joppa Road, Ridgeway; infinityacresva@gmail.com.
Reptile Festival 2023: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Virginia Museum of Natural History
Annual Pig Cookin’: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Spencer-Penn Centre; contact 276-957-5757 or spc.susan@yahoo.com.
Earth Day Family Day: 10 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden; for all ages; free admission.
Martinsville High School prom: 8 p.m. to midnight, MHS Commons; theme “Masquerade Ball.”
Reptile Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History.
SUNDAY, April 23
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, April 24
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, April 25
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
Still life photography: flowers: 6-8 p.m., P&HCC; instructor Rick Dawson; $49; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-5461.
Chix with Stix class: 10:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; $5.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, April 26
Ninth District (Morgan Griffith) Traveling Staff Office Hours: 10-11:30 a.m., Martinsville Municipal Building, Council Chambers, 55 W. Church St.; Patrick County Administration Building Conference Room, 106 Rucker St., 12:30-2 p.m.
THURSDAY, April 27
Synetic Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac: 7 p.m., Martinsville High School Auditorium; $5 for students; $20 for general admission; $25 for reserved seating.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, April 28
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Emotional intelligence Part 2: 12:30-3:30 p.m.; P&HCC; $150; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
3D Shop Free Fix Event: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Ground Floor, 1 E. Church St.; fix and replace broken items for free.
SATURDAY, April 29
Patrick County Farm Bureau Ag Demo Day: 10 a.m., Rotary Field, Stuart.
SUNDAY, April 30
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 1
Smith River Singers with Bassett High School Band concert: Galilean House of Worship; Broadway show tunes.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 2
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Job Fair: 2-6 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College Patrick County site.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 4
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
Friday, May 5
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; open mic with Above the Fray.
SUNDAY, May 7
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 8
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 9
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 11
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
May 13
Spring Run Challenge 10K Challenge—Super Run 5K: by Miles in Martinsville (May 13)
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, May 14
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 15
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 16
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 18
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
May 19
Patrick County High School graduation
Paper-shredding: 1-6 p.m., Martinsville Speedway, sponsored by ValleyStar Credit Union; free.
SATURDAY, May 20
Appreciation Day/Cruise-In: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club at 4711 Ararat Hwy, for first responders; hot dogs served.
Paper-shredding: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., ValleyStar Credit Union Collinsville branch, sponsored by ValleyStar; free.
SUNDAY, May 21
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 22
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 23
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, May 25
Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
SUNDAY, May 28
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, May 29
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
TUESDAY, May 30
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
FRIDAY, June 2
Expressions 2023 opening: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts, with reception.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.
SATURDAY, June 10
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, June 12
Summer Camp Classes : Spencer Penn Centre; registration begins April 1; Call the center for more details.
SATURDAY, June 17
“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.
FRIDAY, June 23
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts
TUESDAY, June 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
FRIDAY, July 7
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.
SATURDAY, July 8
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
July 21
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Aug. 12
First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
FRIDAY, Sept. 2
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; linedancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
Sept. 23
Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
FRIDAY, Oct. 6
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.
SATURDAY, Oct. 14
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
Oct 26 2023
Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
