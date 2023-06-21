Calendar items may be sent to accent@martinsvillebulletin.com, brought to the office at 19 E. Church St., Martinsville or mailed to P.O. Box 3711, Martinsville, VA, 24115. Dates and times must be included.

TODAY

Board of Trustees meeting: 12 p.m., The Blue Ridge Regional Library Board will meet at the Patrick County Branch Library.

Managing multiple generations in the workplace: noon to 2 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College; $70; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

THURSDAY

Henry County School Board: 9 a.m., special meeting to close out the fiscal year, Henry County Administration Building.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

Patrick County School Board: 5:30 p.m., Patrick County School Board Office, lower level, 104 Rucker St.

Martinsville Bulletin Readers’ Choice Awards Event: 5:30 p.m., TAD Space uptown. Tickets are $15.

The Music Man: 7:30 p.m. each evening today through Saturday at Rockingham County High School by The Theatre Guild of Rockingham County.

FRIDAY

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

SunBine Music Festival: June 23-25 at Mountain Valley Brewing.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Bullet Band; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. at Piedmont Arts.

SATURDAY

Country breakfast buffet: 6-10 a.m. at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department. Bacon, ham, sausage, biscuits, gravy (brown and white), eggs, apples, grits, milk, orange juice and coffee. $10.

Rangeley Ruritan breakfast: 7-10 a.m. at the Ruritan building on Calloway Drive. Serving eggs, sausage, gravy, biscuits, hashbrowns, fruit and pancakes. Eat in or carry out. There is no set price, but donations are accepted. All proceeds go to community needs.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., P&HCC, $189, pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Pond Concert Series: Above the Frey: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

SUNDAY

Summer Garden Fete: 12:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.; Bull Mountain Arts Auction and Market, Pickle & Ash Restaurant, 21559 Jeb Stuart Highway in Stuart.

The Music Man: 2:30 p.m., Rockingham County High School by The Theatre Guild of Rockingham County.

Barn Quilt: noon to 4 p.m.; Spencer-Penn Centre, email misslaurenbyron@gmail.com or spc.susan@yahoo.com.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

MHC Blood Drive: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main St., Martinsville; American Red Cross Blood Drive; walk-ins welcome; schedule an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org or text 276-806-5022.

Virtual Reality House Tour: 3-5 p.m. at Blue Ridge Regional Library in Martinsville. Experience the world-famous Secret Annex. Travel back to the years of World War II and wander the rooms of the Annex that housed eight Jewish people as they hid from the Nazis. Registration required. Call 276-403-5430.

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board: 5 p.m. at Ippy’s Restaurant next to the Rocky Mount Service Center on North Main Street.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 28

Community meal: 5-6 p.m.; Smith Memorial Methodist Church Community Meal, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. today to reserve meal.

S.A.L.T. meeting: 2 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Building, 395 John Redd Blvd.

Canva Workshop: 1:30-3:30 p.m.; small business will dive into using Canva for all your marketing needs; free; for more information, contact the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce at director@patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012; registration required.

Social Media Marketing workshop: 4-6 p.m., free; for more information, contact the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce at director@patrickchamber.com or call 276-694-6012; registration required.

THURSDAY, June 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, June 30

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m. with Oldskool; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, July 1

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Storytime: 10 a.m., This monthly program at the Spencer Penn Centre will include special readers, crafts and other fun activities. No registration required.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring lap-sized hand-craft; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5; register at Piedmont Arts.

Axton Community July 4th Celebration: 4-8 p.m., at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mount Vernon Road, in Axton. Free hotdogs, Kona Ice will be selling snow cones, inflatables, cornhole tournament (team registration starts at 4 p.m. under the picnic shelter), tournament starts at 5 p.m.

SUNDAY, July 2

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, July 4

Independence Day is celebrated.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 5

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

THURSDAY, July 6

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 7

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m. to noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, July 9

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 10

Free Summer Enrichment Camp: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., through July 28; ages 6 to 8th graders; P&HCC, 26 Fayette St., Martinsville or in Patrick County, Wood Brothers Drive, Stuart; for information contact Amy Reed at aree@patrickhenry.edu or call 276-656-5461.

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, July 11

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 12

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Your spending and saving plan: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

THURSDAY, July 13

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 14

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5 p.m.; Alumni Hall with Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee; $5 at Spencer Penn Centre.

Franks + Dranks: 6 p.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden, music by Jake Earles; bring lawn chair or blanket for seating; in case of rain will be held at Piedmont Arts.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, July 15

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.

SUNDAY, July 16

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 17

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, July 18

Bassett Historical Center Presents The Life of Patrick Henry: 10:30 a.m., with Bill Moorefield, discussing the Life of Patrick Henry, Virginia’s first governor; in the Susan L. Adkins Memorial Meeting Room; free to public.

Customer service: from good to great: noon-2 p.m., P&HCC; $70; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

THURSDAY, July 20

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 21

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Pond Concert Series: Band TBA: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

SUNDAY, July 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 24

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Thursday; different abilities camp; ages 6-17; ten free slots for qualified families; register at infinityacres.org.

Michael C. Jarrett 5th Annual Basketball Clinic: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. July 24 and 25 at the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA. $20 per day, $30 both days for ages 6-16. Call 757-237-5644 or email mcjarrett4833@gmail.com for more information.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

Building stronger teams: noon-3 p.m., P&HCC; $99; this course will discuss the elements of teamwork and the importance of communication; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

THURSDAY, July 27

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 28

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 2-5 p.m.; are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; Members only, can join at the door.

SATURDAY, July 29

Expressions Artwork Pick Up: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Piedmont Arts; artists with work on display in Expressions must be picked up on the designated date.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

The Friends of the Library book sale: 9:30-2 p.m., are hosting a book sale in the basement of the main branch, 310 E. Church St., Martinsville; open to the public.

SUNDAY, July 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 5

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260. ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Managing debt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11

Exhibit Opening Reception—Compulsory Measures: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; gallery talk at 6:15 p.m.; free and open to the public; complimentary wine and light refreshments; live music.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SUNDAY, Aug. 20

80s Sock Hop: 2-5 p.m.; $5 admission, free for Spencer Penn members.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Growth + Restoration Campaign Donor Reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts; donors to Piedmont Arts’ Growth + Restoration Campaign are invited to attend a special reception honoring their contribution; this event will include the unveiling of the Gallery of Giving, live music, and refreshments. RSVP by August 18, 2023 by calling 276-632-3221 or frontdesk@piedmontarts.org.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

Bus to Broadway – Wicked: 5 p.m., The Bus to Broadway leaves Piedmont Arts at 5 p.m. for a 7:30 p.m. performance at Durham Performing Arts Center; a boxed dinner is available for purchase in advance for $10; guests may bring snacks; tickets are $130 and include a ticket and travel; call 276-632-3221 for reservations.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 5

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 12

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

Friday, Sept. 15

The Infamous Weekend: Sept. 15-16 at Pop’s Farm featuring the Infamous Stringdusters plus performances by 49 Winchester, Yarn and others.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, Sept. 19

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Credit report and scores: 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Family Finance Seminar Series, hosted by Carter Bank & Trust, TAD Space, 20 E. Church Street.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Genealogy class: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Historical Center; free; limited to 12 participants; call the Center at 276-629-9191 to register.

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Inaugural Artists Festival: 11 a.m., Gravely-Lester Art Garden at Piedmont Arts.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct 28

Basic contracting licensing class: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., P&HCC; $189; pre-registration required at ph.augusoft.net or call 276-656-0260.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Oct 26 2023

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.