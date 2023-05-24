TODAY

Agile Emotional Quotient: noon-3 p.m., P&HCC; $99; workplace interactions and learn to navigate outside comfort zone; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260

Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Summerlin Meeting Room.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register at 276-647-1112.

THURSDAY

Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave.; program at 12:15 p.m. by Tracy Cox, owner of Dippers Ice Cream.

Lunch & Learn: noon (bring lunch); P&HCC Patrick County Site Community Room; free—register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012. A representative from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmers markets in reference to food products and proper labeling.

Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY

Bassett High School graduation: 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7:00-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; register at 276-629-2426.

SATURDAY

Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7-10 a.m.; Ruritan Building, Calloway Drive.

Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast Buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department; $10.

Martinsville High School graduation: 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football stadium.

Magna Vista High School graduation: 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 276-403-5430.

Book signing and discussion: 3 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church USA, 218 Fayette St., Martinsville—“Unbroken and Unbowed” by Rev. Jimmie Hawkins.

SUNDAY

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY

Memorial Day is celebrated. Closings: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Sheriff’s Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m., Benny Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, May 31

Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.

THURSDAY, June 1

Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; register at 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, June 2

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

“Expressions 2023” opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.

SATURDAY, June 3

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Dan River Basin Annual Celebration: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Patrick and Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave; food and refreshments, keynote speaker Spencer Tassone and ribbon cutting.

Storytime: 10 a.m., Spencer Penn Center.

Infinity Acres Ranch Spring Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; $5 per person.

Bowling Battle of the Bank$: 3 p.m., Sportlanes; tournament for charity; call Spanke Williams at 276-229-1001.

Hamburger Steak Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m., Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 5

Ribbon-cutting for E&K Caskets: 11 a.m., 8620 A.L. Philpott Hwy.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, June 6

Managing time more effectively: noon-2 p.m.; P&HCC; $70; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 7

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

THURSDAY, June 8

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, June 9

Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5; Spencer Penn; The Country Boys will play in Alumni Hall; $5; Concessions.

Make Cat Castles: 2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; with SPCA cats; free. Register: 276-403-5430.

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, June 10

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; $10 cash.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, June 11

Floral Arranging: 2 p.m., Spencer Penn; with Sandi Hite; $40 members/$45 non-members; 276/957-5757 or email at spencerpenn04@gmail.com to register.

Music in the Garden featuring the Alma Ensemble: 2 p.m.; Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 12

Druid Hills Neighborhood Meeting: 7 p.m., Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, in the fellowship hall (enter at back of church).

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, June 13

Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; sessions are self-guided; bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 15

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, June 16

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, June 17

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft $5.

“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.

Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.

SUNDAY, June 18

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 19

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY June 20

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, June 21

Managing multiple generations in the workplace: noon-2 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College; $70; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

THURSDAY, June 22

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, June 23

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts.

SATURDAY, June 24

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Pond Concert Series: Above the Frey: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

SUNDAY, June 25

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, June 26

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, June 27

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

THURSDAY, June 29

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, June 30

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, July 1

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring lap-sized hand-craft; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5; register at Piedmont Arts.

SUNDAY, July 2

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 3

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, July 4

Independence Day is celebrated.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 5

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.

THURSDAY, July 6

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 7

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.

SATURDAY, July 8

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

SUNDAY, July 9

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 10

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, July 11

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 12 THURSDAY, July 13

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 14

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, July 15

Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.

SUNDAY, July 16

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 17

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, July 18

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 19 THURSDAY, July 20

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 21

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Saturday, July 22

Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History

Pond Concert Series: Band TBA: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

SUNDAY, July 23

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 24

Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Thursday; different abilities camp; ages 6-17; ten free slots for qualified families; register at infinityacres.org.

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

TUESDAY, JULY 25

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.

TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.

Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.

AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, July 26 THURSDAY, July 27

Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.

Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.

FRIDAY, July 28

Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.

Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.

SATURDAY, July 29 SUNDAY, July 30

NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.

MONDAY, July 31

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.

Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.

SATURDAY, Aug. 5

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Aug. 12

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, AUG. 21

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Saturday, Aug. 26

Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, AUG. 29

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

FRIDAY, Sept. 1

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.

SATURDAY, Sept. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Sept. 4

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 9

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Sept. 11

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Sept. 18

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20

Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 23

Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Sept. 25

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Sept. 30

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

MONDAY, Oct. 2

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 7

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.

MONDAY, Oct. 9

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct. 21

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Oct 26 2023

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

FRIDAY, Oct. 6

MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.

SATURDAY, Oct. 14

Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.

Oct 26 2023

Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.

SATURDAY, Nov. 4

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.

SATURDAY, Nov. 11

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Nov. 18

Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.

SATURDAY, Dec. 2

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6

SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.