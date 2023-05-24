TODAY
Agile Emotional Quotient: noon-3 p.m., P&HCC; $99; workplace interactions and learn to navigate outside comfort zone; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260
Henry County Board of Zoning Appeals: 1 p.m., Henry County Administration Building, Summerlin Meeting Room.
Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Collinsville Branch Library; register at 276-647-1112.
THURSDAY
Piedmont Arts Guild: 11:45 a.m., Piedmont Arts, 215 Starling Ave.; program at 12:15 p.m. by Tracy Cox, owner of Dippers Ice Cream.
Lunch & Learn: noon (bring lunch); P&HCC Patrick County Site Community Room; free—register at www.patrickchamber.com or 276-694-6012. A representative from the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will cover what is allowed at farmers markets in reference to food products and proper labeling.
Rooster Walk 13: May 25-28, Pop’s Farm, Axton
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY
Bassett High School graduation: 7 p.m., Bassett High School football field.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7:00-9:30 p.m. with Silver Eagles; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Bassett Branch Library; register at 276-629-2426.
SATURDAY
Rangeley Ruritans breakfast: 7-10 a.m.; Ruritan Building, Calloway Drive.
Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department Country Breakfast Buffet: 6-10 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department; $10.
Martinsville High School graduation: 10 a.m., Martinsville High School football stadium.
Magna Vista High School graduation: 9 a.m., Magna Vista High School.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Monet and Milkshakes: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; register at 276-403-5430.
Book signing and discussion: 3 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church USA, 218 Fayette St., Martinsville—“Unbroken and Unbowed” by Rev. Jimmie Hawkins.
SUNDAY
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY
Memorial Day is celebrated. Closings: Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Sheriff’s Candidate Forum: 6:30 p.m., Benny Summerlin Meeting Room, Henry County Administration Building.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, May 31
Community Meal: 5-6 p.m., Smith Memorial United Methodist Church, corner John Redd & Daniels Creek Road, Collinsville; call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 to reserve meal.
THURSDAY, June 1
Bob Ross Painting Class: 9:30 a.m., Piedmont Arts; register at 276-632-3221 or at PiedmontArts.org.
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, June 2
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
“Expressions 2023” opening reception: 5:30 p.m., Piedmont Arts.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musician Forrest Taylor.
SATURDAY, June 3
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Dan River Basin Annual Celebration: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Patrick and Henry Community College, 645 Patriot Ave; food and refreshments, keynote speaker Spencer Tassone and ribbon cutting.
Storytime: 10 a.m., Spencer Penn Center.
Infinity Acres Ranch Spring Carnival: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; $5 per person.
Bowling Battle of the Bank$: 3 p.m., Sportlanes; tournament for charity; call Spanke Williams at 276-229-1001.
Hamburger Steak Fundraiser: 4-7 p.m., Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department, 3125 County Line Road, Patrick Springs.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 5
Ribbon-cutting for E&K Caskets: 11 a.m., 8620 A.L. Philpott Hwy.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, June 6
Managing time more effectively: noon-2 p.m.; P&HCC; $70; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 7
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
THURSDAY, June 8
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, June 9
Music Night: 6:15 p.m., gates open at 5; Spencer Penn; The Country Boys will play in Alumni Hall; $5; Concessions.
Make Cat Castles: 2 p.m., Martinsville Branch Library; with SPCA cats; free. Register: 276-403-5430.
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, June 10
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Yoga in the Galleries: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; instructor Ally Snead; bring your own mat and equipment; $10 cash.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, June 11
Floral Arranging: 2 p.m., Spencer Penn; with Sandi Hite; $40 members/$45 non-members; 276/957-5757 or email at spencerpenn04@gmail.com to register.
Music in the Garden featuring the Alma Ensemble: 2 p.m.; Gravely-Lester Art Garden; free.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 12
Druid Hills Neighborhood Meeting: 7 p.m., Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 725 Beechnut Lane, in the fellowship hall (enter at back of church).
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, June 13
Chix with Stix: 10:30 a.m.; Piedmont Arts; sessions are self-guided; bring your own supplies; $5; register at 276-632-3221 or PiedmontArts.org.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 15
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, June 16
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, June 17
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring your lap-sized hand-craft $5.
“Looking Back and Reaching Forward Juneteenth Celebration:” 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Baldwin Park, 500 Swanson St.; sponsored by FAHI.
Beginner Line Dancing Workshop: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Henry County Parks and Recreation Center, 395 W. John Redd Blvd.
SUNDAY, June 18
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 19
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY June 20
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, June 21
Managing multiple generations in the workplace: noon-2 p.m., Patrick & Henry Community College; $70; register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.
THURSDAY, June 22
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, June 23
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Double Down for the Arts casino nights fundraiser: 7 p.m. Friday, June 23, Piedmont Arts.
SATURDAY, June 24
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Pond Concert Series: Above the Frey: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.
SUNDAY, June 25
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, June 26
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, June 27
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
THURSDAY, June 29
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, June 30
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, July 1
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
Busy Bee’s Craft Meet: 3 p.m., Piedmont Arts; bring lap-sized hand-craft; led by Jennifer Reis and Lara Blair; $5; register at Piedmont Arts.
SUNDAY, July 2
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 3
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, July 4
Independence Day is celebrated.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 5
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville; for information, call 276-632-5688.
THURSDAY, July 6
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 7
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by Elena Flores Duo.
SATURDAY, July 8
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
SUNDAY, July 9
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 10
Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, July 11
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 12 THURSDAY, July 13
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 14
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, July 15
Henry County Homeschool Conference: time TBA, First Baptist Church in Collinsville, 3339 Virginia Ave.
SUNDAY, July 16
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 17
Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday; all inclusive kids camp; $175 for whole week; register at infinityacres.org.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, July 18
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 19 THURSDAY, July 20
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 21
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
Saturday, July 22
Dino Festival: Virginia Museum of Natural History
Pond Concert Series: Band TBA: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.
SUNDAY, July 23
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 24
Animal Adventure Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Thursday; different abilities camp; ages 6-17; ten free slots for qualified families; register at infinityacres.org.
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
TUESDAY, JULY 25
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
TOPS 0626 Fieldale: 5:30-6 p.m. weigh in; meeting 6:10 p.m., Rangeley Ruritan Club, Calloway Road, Fieldale.
TOPS VA 0218: 9 a.m. weigh in; meeting at 10 a.m., Chatham Heights Baptist Church, 1235 Chatham Heights Road, Martinsville.
Bingo: 7 p.m., Fontaine Ruritan Club.
AA meeting: 6:30 p.m., Stone Memorial Church, Collinsville.
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, July 26 THURSDAY, July 27
Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Collinsville library; for all ages; free.
Caregiver Support Group: 11 a.m. to noon, Spencer-Penn Centre.
FRIDAY, July 28
Rook, Music & More: 10 a.m.-noon; Bassett Ruritan Club, 277 Philpott Dam Road, Bassett; free.
Cascade School Community Center Music and Dance: 7-9:30 p.m.; 3561 Huntington Trail, Cascade; $8.
SATURDAY, July 29 SUNDAY, July 30
NA meeting: 8 p.m., Holy Lutheran Church, Martinsville.
MONDAY, July 31
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
Rook: 6:30-8 p.m. Ararat Ruritan Club.
Bingo: 5 p.m. concessions, 7 p.m. games, Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Dept., 17815 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY, Aug. 4
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; entertainment by BJ’s Karaoke.
SATURDAY, Aug. 5
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Aug. 7
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk-in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Aug. 12
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
First Annual Show Time Organics Farm Conference: 8 a.m., Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, by Antonio Pritchett and The Black Farmers of Virginia.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Aug. 14
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, AUG. 21
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Saturday, Aug. 26
Pond Concert Series: Just Us: 7 p.m., Infinity Acres Ranch, 136 Joppa Road in Ridgeway; beer and food truck on-site and confessions available; $10 at the gate.
MONDAY, Aug. 28
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
FRIDAY, Sept. 1
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; line dancing with Sue Ann Ehmann.
SATURDAY, Sept. 2
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Sept. 4
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 6
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Sept. 9
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Sept. 11
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 13
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Sept. 16
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Sept. 18
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 20
Henry County Fair: Sept. 20-23, Martinsville Speedway.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Sept. 23
Valley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Sept. 25
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 26
Community meal: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Starling Avenue Baptist Church, 932 Starling Ave., Martinsville, in the dining room.
WEDNESDAY, Sept. 27
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Sept. 30
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
MONDAY, Oct. 2
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
FRIDAY, Oct. 6
MHC Historical Society Uptown First Friday Series: 5:30 p.m., Plaza of Historic Henry County Courthouse; musicians Tate Tuck Trio.
SATURDAY, Oct. 7
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
Uptown Farmers Market: will be closed this day.
MONDAY, Oct. 9
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 14
Bingo: 6 p.m., Ararat Ruritan Club, 4711 Ararat Hwy.
MONDAY, Oct. 16
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Oct. 21
MONDAY, Oct. 23
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Oct 26 2023
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
Fall NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Race: TValley Star Credit Union 300 NASCAR Race: 7 p.m., Martinsville Speedway.
MONDAY, Oct. 30
Monday Market at Fairy Stone State Park: 5-7 p.m., picnic shelters 3 & 4.
SATURDAY, Nov. 4
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 8
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m., walk in only; for more information, call 276-638-7297.
SATURDAY, Nov. 11
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Nov. 18
Uptown Farmers Market: 7 a.m.-noon, 65 W. Main St., Martinsville.
SATURDAY, Dec. 2
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 6
SPCA Martinsville-Henry County Wellness Clinic: noon-3 p.m.