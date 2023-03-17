Virginia State Parks campgrounds including Fairy Stone and Smith Mountain Lake have opened for the season.

Despite the dusting of snow that recently came to the region, and this week’s winds and colder temperatures, all State Park campgrounds have been open for camping since March 3.

Full-service campgrounds with bathhouses are open from the first Friday in March through the first Monday in December, with the exception of Douthat, Hungry Mother, Pocahontas and Shenandoah River state parks, which have full-service campgrounds open year-round. Due to a campground renovation project, camping at Claytor Lake State Park will not open until April 1.

But with the first day of Spring on Monday, local camping options are plentiful and vary from cabins and bunkhouses to yurts and primitive camping. Each park offers different scenic camping options.

For all of the details, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) makes available a camping and campgrounds section available on its website.

Altogether, 29 state parks throughout Virginia offer more than 1,800 campsites. Some parks provide sites with electric and water hookups, accommodating the larger recreational vehicles and campers.

Closest to home is Fairy Stone State Park at 967 Fairystone Lake Drive in Stuart where all of the park’s cabins will out of service until an anticipated completion of May 2024.

Fairy Stone Park is open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Upcoming events include a Moonshine Hollow Hike from 10 a.m. to noon today beginning at the Visitor Center where hikers can walk in the footsteps of moonshiners of decades gone by.

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. this afternoon meet at Shelter #4 to learn about “Fayerdale: The Missing Town,” the story of the once-thriving “Boom Town” located where the lake is today.

On Saturday meet at the Visitor Center at noon for a Fairy Stone hunt to learn about the legend behind the naturally occurring stone cross formations, then travel to the special location in the park to search staurolite crystals or “fairy stones” to keep.

On Saturday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. you can learn some of the trade secrets of what it takes to create the perfect “Fairy Stone” that everyone is looking for in a Fairy Stone Workshop at Shelter #4, or learn about the Magic Trees from 3-4 p.m. or the native coyote from 7-8 p.m.

On Sunday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. you can learn about the Moonshine Murders that rocked the town of Fayerdale in the 1920s and ‘30s, leaving a dying town remembered for tragedy rather than the mining operations that once made it a boomtown.

Moonshining was quite prevalent in and around the Fairy Stone State Park area in the early 1900s and jealously, greed and competition often led to feuds, brawls, and even killings.

“Moonshine Murders” reveals the events which sparked a number of these murders. (Due to the gruesome nature of this topic, no one under 15 years of age is allowed to attend.)

Fairy Stone Park is on 4,741 acres of land and includes a 168-acre lake adjoining the Philpott Reservoir, so there is plenty of room to roam.

Smith Mountain Lake State Park is located at 1235 State Park Road in Huddleston and is open daily from 8:15 a.m. to dusk.

Cabins and campsites are available for rent on what is the second largest freshwater lake in the state, right after Buggs Island Lake.

The park is on the north shore of Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford County, approximately 40 miles from both Lynchburg and Roanoke, and is on 1,248 acres of land.

At Smith Mountain Lake, this afternoon from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the campground near the bathhouse a ranger teach how to keep your boat or canoe tied up so that it won’t float away.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon you can learn about tracking and what types of animals leave certain footprints.

Saturday afternoon from 2-2:30 p.m. at the fishing pier at the boat ramp a ranger will discuss under the surface and what the fish are doing when they dive deep under water.

Saturday night it’s “Creatures of the Night” Campfire from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Campfire Amphitheater, across from the campground.

Regardless of where you decide to stay, overnight accommodations, picnic shelters and some meeting facilities are available for reservations up to 11 months in advance through the DCRs online and call-in reservation system, so it’s always a good idea to check or call ahead.

You can reserve online 24 hours a day, or make a reservation by calling 800-933-7275 Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.